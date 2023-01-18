The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Actor Julian Sands missing for five days in Southern California mountains amid severe weather

Search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains near Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Actor Julian Sands missing for five days in Southern California mountains amid severe weather
Actor Julian Sands attends the “Forbidden Fruit” readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains.

Actor Julian Sands attends the “Forbidden Fruit” readings from banned works of literature on Sunday, May 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films, has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday.

Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.

Search and rescue crews looked for Sands in the area of the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, but had to suspend the ground search on Saturday because of trail conditions and avalanche risks, and have not been able to resume since, Huerta said.

They are searching for Sands as weather allows with helicopters and drones, and will resume the ground search when it’s safe, authorities said.

The latest in a series of storms that have created dangerous mountain conditions swept into Southern California on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Two other hikers have recently died in the area.

Representatives for Sands, an English-born actor who now lives in North Hollywood, did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment or further details.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, “A Room With a View.”

He also had major roles in in 1989’s “Warlock,” 1990’s “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995’s “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.

Next Up In Entertainment
Chicago Immigrant Orchestra brings global influences to its music
Things to do in Chicago Jan. 19-25: The Mix
Former Second City actor-writer Michael Lehrer, who had ALS, dies at 44
Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’-inspired pop-up coming to Chicago
Dear Abby: After his baby’s birth, dad turns to booze, weed
‘The Son’: Tone-deaf follow-up to ‘The Father’ has none of its originality
The Latest
Faculty and their supporters chant during a strike at the University of Illinois Chicago on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Education
UIC students say they hope faculty strike ‘doesn’t go on too long’
The work stoppage has many students scrambling to learn course material on their own, but they also say there must be “sacrifices made for progress to be made as well.”
By Contributor
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot denied a bid for the relocated General Iron to reopen on the Southeast Side after community protest. The owner is challenging the decision, saying it was purely political.
News
City health official defends denial of Southeast Side metal shredder’s permit
A health department official says the city considered many issues, including air quality and health in the surrounding community, in nixing a scrap business along Calumet River.
By Brett Chase
 
dj_jr.jpeg
Bulls
Feeling the Paris love, Bulls’ Derrick Jones Jr. gets engaged to girlfriend
Jones Jr., 25, popped the question during a team dinner with family and friends amid the Bulls’ trip to France for the NBA Paris Game.
By Kade Heather
 
Customers browse at Marengo Guns in 2021. The far northwest suburban gun store is one of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the Illinois assault weapons ban.&nbsp;
Politics
Gun lobby, stores file federal challenge to assault weapons ban, arguing it violates ‘right to keep and bear common arms’
The Illinois State Rifle Association lawsuit appears to be the first in federal court to challenge Illinois’ new weapons ban, but it is part of a burgeoning legal effort aimed at undoing the new law. Other lawsuits have been filed in state court.
By Tina Sfondeles and Jon Seidel
 
Untitled_3.jpg
Crime
Man with mental disabilities seriously wounded while waiting for bus with younger brother and father. ‘He was the unlucky one.’
Philip Rega and his two sons were in front of their Back of the Yards home when three people approached Wednesday morning, yelled gang slogans and started shooting, firing nearly 40 rounds.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Tom Schuba
 