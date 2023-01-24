No Shot Clock, Ep. 149: Listener questions

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
This episode begins with a look back at the When Sides Collide shootout and then we dive into a big listener mailbag full of questions.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
