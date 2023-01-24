The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 149: Listener questions

This episode begins with a look back at the When Sides Collide shootout and then we dive into a big listener mailbag full of questions.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

