Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. selected for the McDonald’s All-American game
The senior is the first Illinois player selected to play in the game since Max Christie in 2021.
Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. has been selected to play in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game.
The senior is the first Illinois player selected since Max Christie in 2021.
The last Chicago-area player to play in the games was Stevenson’s Jalen Brunson in 2015. Young’s DJ Steward was selected in 2020, but the games weren’t actually held due to COVID-19.
“It’s like he got the best of both worlds,” Jeremy Fears Sr. said. “He came home and got the opportunity to play with his brother and in his hometown and also managed to get the big time honor. People don’t forget this. It’s forever.”
Fears played at Joliet West as a freshman and then transferred to La Lumiere, a prep school in Indiana, when his sophomore season was delayed due to COVID. He achieved national prominence at La Lumiere, which plays on ESPN regularly.
Fears, who signed with Michigan State in November, won two gold medals playing with USA teams in the summer. He’s the highest-ranked player in the state, currently checking in at No. 20 on ESPN..
Michael Thompson, a Joliet native that attended Providence, was a McDonald’s All-American in 2002. He played at Duke.
Hinsdale native Matas Buzelis, who plays at Sunrise Christian in Kansas, was also selected to play in this year’s game.
The McDonald’s All-American game will take place on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Last year it was at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Illinois McDonald’s All-Americans
Mark Aguirre, Westinghouse, 1978
Cliff Alexander, Curie, 2014
Eric Anderson, St. Francis de Sales, 1988
Nick Anderson, Simeon, 1986
Wayne Blackshear, Morgan Park, 2011
Jamie Brandon, King, 1990
Andre Brown, Leo, 2000
Dee Brown, Proviso East, 2002
Shannon Brown, Proviso East, 2003
Jalen Brunson, Stevenson, 2015
Max Christie, Rolling Meadows, 2021
Chris Collins, Glenbrook North, 1992
Sherron Collins, Crane, 2006
Brian Cook, Lincoln, 1999
Russell Cross, Manley, 1980
Deryl Cunningham, St. Joseph, 1987
Eddy Curry, Thornwood, 2001
Anthony Davis, Perspectives, 2011
Sean Dockery, Julian, 2002
Bruce Douglas, Quincy, 1982
Walter Downing, Providence, 1981
Michael Dunigan, Farragut, 2008
LaPhonso Ellis, East St. Louis Lincoln, 1988
Melvin Ely, Thornton, 1997
Jeremy Fears Jr., Joliet West, 2023
Ronnie Fields, Farragut, 1996
Bobby Frasor, Brother Rice, 2005
Kevin Garnett, Farragut, 1995
Marcus Griffin, Peoria Manual, 1997
Rashard Griffith, King, 1993
Teddy Grubbs, King, 1979
Lowell Hamilton, Providence-St. Mel, 1985
Phil Henderson, Crete-Monee, 1986
Bill Heppner, Crystal Lake, 1987
Ed Horton, Springfield Lanphier, 1985
Juwan Howard, Vocational, 1991
Richard Keene, Collinsville, 1992
Tom Kleinschmidt, Gordon Tech, 1991
Marcus Liberty, King, 1987
Shaun Livingston, Peoria Central, 2004
Corey Maggette, Fenwick, 1998
Roger McClendon, Champaign Centennial, 1984
Raymond McCoy, Bloom, 1979
Darius Miles, East St. Louis, 2000
Howard Nathan, Peoria Manual, 1991
Jahlil Okafor, Young, 2014
Jabari Parker, Simeon, 2013
Michael Payne, Quincy, 1981
Quentin Richardson, Young, 1998
Jereme Richmond, Waukegan, 2010
Glenn Rivers, Proviso East, 1980
Michael Robinson, Peoria Richwoods, 1996
Derrick Rose, Simeon, 2007
Jon Scheyer, Glenbrook North, 2006
Iman Shumpert, Oak Park, 2008
DJ Steward, Young, 2020
Barry Sumpter, Lovejoy, 1983
Daryl Thomas, St. Joseph, 1983
Deon Thomas, Simeon, 1989
Isiah Thomas, St. Joseph, 1979
Michael Thompson, Providence, 2002
Raymond Thompson, Argo, 1988
Tyler Ulis, Marian Catholic, 2014
Chuck Verderber, Lincoln, 1978
Antoine Walker, Mount Carmel, 1994
Frank Williams, Peoria Manual, 1998
Efrem Winters, King, 1982
Julian Wright, Homewood-Flossmoor, 2005