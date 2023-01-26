The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 26, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
St. Rita’s Melvin Bell (4) battles to control the ball against Mount Carmel.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

BIG NORTHERN

Winnebago at Dixon, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Cristo Rey at Christ the King, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Ridgewood at St. Edward, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Elk Grove at Buffalo Grove, 7:30

Hersey at Rolling Meadows, 7:30

Prospect at Wheeling, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Fremd, 7:30

Hoffman Estates at Conant, 7:30

Schaumburg at Palatine, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Bulls Prep at ITW-Speer, 5:30

Johnson at Comer, 5:30

Noble Academy at Butler, 5:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Kenwood at Phillips, 5:00

Simeon at Curie, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Hubbard at Bogan, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Englewood STEM, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

ACE Amandla at South Shore, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

Horizon-Southwest at Solorio, 5:00

Tilden at Back of the Yards, 5:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Eisenhower at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Oak Lawn at Thornton Fr. North, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Beecher at Agricultural Science, 5:30

Catalyst-Maria at Brooks, 5:30

Coal City at Plano, 7:00

DRW Prep at Dunbar, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Harlan, 5:30

Farragut at Perspectives-Lead, 5:00

Juarez at Hancock,5:00

Muchin at Northside, 5:00

Noble Street at Kelly, 5:00

Orr at Austin, 5:00

Providence at Morris, 7:00

Raby at Vocational, 7:00

Richards (Chgo) at Air Force, 5:00

Rickover at Sullivan, 5:00

Rochelle at Stillman Valley, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Rockford Christian, 7:00

Sandwich at Oregon, 7:00

Senn at King, 5:00

Shepard at St. Anne, 7:00

Spry at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Streator at LaSalle-Peru, 6:45

UC-Woodlawn at Alcott, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Dyett, 5:00

Westlake Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

Wolcott at Morgan Park Academy, 5:30

TRI-COUNTY TOURNAMENT

at Putnam County

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Midland, 6:00

Woodland vs. Putnam County, 7:30

