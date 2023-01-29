15-year-old boy shot in West Pullman

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The teen was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 100 block of West 27th Street when someone in a grey sedan fire shots at him about 1:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the left hand and was later taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

