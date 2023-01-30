The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Chicago organizations brace for greater need amid changes to SNAP benefits

February will be the last month Illinois recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional allotment that had been part of coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
Canned items such a tomatoes, soup, beans and more at Pan de Vida Fresh Market in Little Village, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Social service agencies are bracing for a possible uptick in demand for resources once emergency funds that provide individuals with additional food benefits end.

About 2 million people in Illinois who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive their last emergency allotment in February, according to social service providers. Since April 2020, participants had been receiving the emergency allotment in additional to their regular SNAP benefits as part of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The federal government ended the emergency funds in late December when the Consolidated Appropriations Act was signed into law. In Illinois, the change means that participants will receive the last emergency allotment in February, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Human Services. Starting in March, program participants will only receive their regular SNAP monthly benefit.

SNAP, which was once commonly known as food stamps, provides monthly funds for individuals to buy food.

The emergency allotment varied case by case, but it typically ranged from $55 to $255, said Sophie Milam, vice president of public policy at the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Milam said the organization thinks the change will lead to a greater demand for services at food pantries and drives.

“Our network of food pantries and food access partners is already seeing a significantly increased need,” Milam said. “We believe a lot of that is being driven by food inflation, and so cutting SNAP benefits is going to leave only more households struggling to make ends meet and more households turning to pantries to help make ends meet.”

Over the last 12 months, prices for major grocery store items such as meats, fish and eggs increased by about 7.7%, according to a summary published in January by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the Greater Chicago Food Depository, they’ve tried to get the word out about the changes to SNAP benefits, and they are also seeing if families could qualify for more benefits, Milam said.

“Has their income gone down, has the cost of housing or child care gone up,” Milam said. “A family that has experienced some of those changes, they could be eligible for more benefits, and we want to make sure they’re fully maximizing the benefits that they’re eligible for.”

They are also helping people figure out where is their nearest pantry in case they do need to supplement their groceries, Milam said. The organization has a map of affiliated food pantries at https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/find-food/#find-food.

At Erie Neighborhood House, a Chicago nonprofit organization that services immigrant and low-income families, workers have also been providing individuals with information about their nearest food pantry. It also provides meals and snacks to children enrolled in their programs.

“We do that legwork for the client — especially if they don’t speak English, it can sometimes be hard to navigate those systems,” said Roberto Mendez, the director of communications for Erie Neighborhood House.

Lorien Ramirez, the public benefits coordinator at Erie Neighborhood House, said families are worried that they will soon receive decreased benefits. The organization has been emphasizing techniques to budget the monthly benefit along with resources for where to get coupons.

“For the people that did receive the extra money, it helped a lot because of inflation,” Ramirez said. “So it was a really big relief for families to receive that extra money.”

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from the Chicago Community Trust.

Actress Lisa Loring poses for a photo April 3, 2002, in New York City. Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in the television series “The Addams Family,” has died.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Lisa Loring, played Wednesday on ‘The Addams Family’ TV series, dies at 64
Her character, Wednesday Addams, was sweet but gloomy, and collected creepy pets.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
merlin_108032852.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky mailbag: Will this be a complete rebuild year?
With the Sky’s championship roster on the brink of breaking up, we answered some of your questions about where things stand.
By Annie Costabile
 
merlin_96260325.jpg
Environment
Judge to decide fate of relocated General Iron’s Southeast Side operation by spring
The owner of the relocated, rebranded General Iron want an administrative law judge to overturn the city’s decision to block the facility’s opening.
By Brett Chase
 
Penny Marshall (left) and Cindy Williams are shown in this undated publicity photo for their hit TV series “Laverne &amp; Shirley.” Williams has died at 75.
Entertainment and Culture
Cindy Williams, starred in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 75
Williams died in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to a family statement.
By Associated Press
 
Willie Wilson at a mayoral candidates’ forum in January.
Politics
Ticked off at utility shutoffs, Willie Wilson says city should help people with their bills
The mayoral candidate called for the city to establish a “hardship program” for ratepayers and said the proposed franchise renewal with ComEd should be scrapped.
By David Roeder and Fran Spielman
 