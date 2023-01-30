The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Logan Square News Chicago

Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back

The Logan Square storefront, which opened Jan. 18, makes Open Books the largest used bookstore chain in Chicago. The literacy nonprofit dedicates profits to free books and after school programming for local students.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Open Books expands into Logan Square, selling used books to give back
Open Books located at 2068 North Milwaukee in the Logan Square neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Open Books has opened a third storefront at 2068 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cookbooks, rare books and the odd piece of nonfiction filled customers’ arms during the first week at Open Books’ new Logan Square location.

A nonprofit dedicated to children’s literacy, Open Books operates three shops and an online storefront to fund free books for children and classrooms across the city.

The storefront at 2068 Milwaukee Ave. opened on Jan. 18. Logan Square residents were eager customers, bringing in tens of thousands of dollars in the first week, said Eric Johnson, executive director of Open Books. 

“I told my staff that the response that we got during our first week was something that I would have expected after a few weeks,” Johnson said. 

With the expansion, Open Books became the city’s largest used bookstore chain. The nonprofit maintains stores in the West Loop and Pilsen, as well as a holiday pop-up store in Ukrainian Village. 

Logan Square is already home to many longtime book donors, Johnson said.

“People are simply just thrilled that we’re in the neighborhood,” Johnson said. “These are new friends and old alike.”

With Logan Square up and running, Open Books now maintains around 70,000 books. Most are donated, but staff occasionally purchase overstock books to endure diverse offerings in the stores, Johnson said. 

The organization often buys children’s books featuring Black and Latino characters or written by Black and Latino authors.

“Whenever we’re granting free books to children and their families, those books should be able to speak to those children and families,” Johnson said.

Open Books funds youth literacy programming with store profits. The impact of books bought in Logan Square is felt in Austin, Garfield Park and schools on the South Side, Johnson said.

Related

“We typically aim to situate our programs in neighborhoods that have been disenfranchised and marginalized historically,” Johnson said. “By poverty, and most importantly, a general lack of resources and access to resources.”

About 200 children across Chicago attend after-school programs hosted by Open Books. The organization also partners with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to send children a free book every month from birth to age 5.

In the store, books retail for $1 to $10, with a limited collection of rare books for $25 to $100. 

Before moving into the 4,000-square-foot storefront, carpenters installed a bathroom, a back staircase, 130 bookcases and a front desk. Local artist Nick “Sick” Fisher painted a mural on the building’s facade.

Renovation costs came in the “upper five figures, lower six figures,” Johnson said.

Open Books located at 2068 North Milwaukee in the Logan Square neighborhood, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Carpenters installed nearly 130 bookshelves in the 4,000-square-foot Open Books shop before opening day on Jan. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Open Books staff and volunteers have hosted poetry slams, book fairs and readings in West Loop and Pilsen. Similar events will take place at the Logan Square store, Johnson said.

Johnson and the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce also hope the storefront will drive more foot traffic to Milwaukee Avenue. Several storefronts near Open Books are empty, Johnson said.

“Independent bookstores are the lifeblood of a community,” Ald. Daniel Spata (1st) said in a statement. “Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square has been longing for a space like Open Books for a while.”

Leading up to opening day, Open Books hosted pop-up bookstores outside Logan Square businesses including Revolution Brewing, Comfort Station, Middlebrow and Damn Fine Coffee. 

As the bookstore continues to endear itself to Logan Square, Johnson plans to move some donation boxes elsewhere, expanding Open Books’ reach.

“We couldn’t be happier with the choice we made,” Johnson said. “And we only anticipate that that particular strip where we’ve located will continue to flourish.”

Next Up In News
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Federal jury awards $99,000 to CTA electrician who claimed harassment at work, including noose hung at a rail garage
Chicago reaches tentative deal with ComEd on city electric service, City Council members say
Bobby Hull, former Blackhawks star with checkered past, dies at 84
Nykia Wright departs as Sun-Times CEO
The Latest
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Ald. Matt O’Shea backed the ordinance, which is supported by the firefighters union. If passed by the full Council, assaulting a paramedic or other first responder would carry a jail term of up to 180 days and fines up to $1,000.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dorothy Abreu.
Springfield
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Less than a year after being appointed chairwoman of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Abreu cited health issues for leaving.
By Robert Herguth
 
Jaafar Jackson (left) appears during the “Living with The Jacksons” panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 12, 2014. Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Michael Jackson’s nephew to portray King of Pop in biopic
Lionsgate announced Jaafar Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson.
By Associated Press
 
CFD1.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Atropellan fatalmente a mujer de 93 años en la Avenida Laramie
Una cámara de vigilancia captó la camioneta y las placas, pero la policía reportó que no había nadie bajo custodia el viernes por la noche.
By Sophie Sherry
 