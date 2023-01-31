Fall Out Boy to kick off 2023 tour with show at Wrigley Field

Fall Out Boy will be returning to Chicago this summer to kick off their 2023 So Much For (Tour) Dust headlining trek with a concert on June 21 at Wrigley Field, it was announced Tuesday. Alkaline Trio opens.
The show follows FOB’s sold-out “surprise” show at Metro last week, which featured material from their upcoming album “So Much (For) Stardust” (Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records), due March 24.
Three additional stadium shows are featured on the 29-date tour, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.
Ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. General onsale starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at ticketmaster.com. For details, visit falloutboy.com.
Here are the current dates on the tour:
- June 21 — Wrigley Field
- June 23 — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO
- June 24 — Azura Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS
- June 27 — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX
- June 28 — Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas
- June 30 — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
- July 1 — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA
- July 2 — BMO Stadium, Los Angeles
- July 5 — Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA
- July 7 — USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City
- July 9 — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO
- July 11 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR
- July 13 — Somerset Amphitheater, Somerset, WI
- July 15 — Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati
- July 16 — Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN
- July 18 — Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- July 19 — Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
- July 21 — PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
- July 22 — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA
- July 24 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach
- July 25 — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
- July 26 — Lakewood Amphitheater, Atlanta
- July 29 — Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
- July 30 — Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Aug. 1 — Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY
- Aug. 2 — Fenway Park, Boston
- Aug. 4 — Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY
- Aug. 5 — PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
- Aug. 6 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
