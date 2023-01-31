Fall Out Boy to kick off 2023 tour with show at Wrigley Field

Fall Out Boy will be returning to Chicago this summer to kick off their 2023 So Much For (Tour) Dust headlining trek with a concert on June 21 at Wrigley Field, it was announced Tuesday. Alkaline Trio opens.

The show follows FOB’s sold-out “surprise” show at Metro last week, which featured material from their upcoming album “So Much (For) Stardust” (Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records), due March 24.

Three additional stadium shows are featured on the 29-date tour, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Fenway Park in Boston.

Ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 2. General onsale starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at ticketmaster.com. For details, visit falloutboy.com.

Here are the current dates on the tour: