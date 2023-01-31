The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Man, woman from Quincy plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges

Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to demonstrating and picketing inside the U.S. Capitol building.

By  Sophie Sherry and Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Man, woman from Quincy plead guilty to Jan. 6 charges
Gerding1.jpeg

Federal authorities allege this is a photo of Jason and Christina Gerding in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Federal court records

A man and a woman from Quincy pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges stemming from the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Christina Gerding and Jason Gerding pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.

Christina and Jason Gerding were arrested in central Illinois just weeks after rioters breached the Capitol, according to court records.

Earlier that same month, a photo surfaced on social media of a man and a woman wearing “Trump 2020” attire in what appeared to be the Capitol Rotunda, along with the words “Quincy made it inside,” federal prosecutors said.

Someone in a Facebook chat replied, “hope they lock yours [sic] a— up,” records show. And someone with the username “Christna Gerding” replied, “well since they let us inside; opened the door for us I think I’ll be just fine.”

Christina Gerding, 46, and Jason Gerding, 50, were at least the fourth and fifth Illinoisans charged as a result of the riot at the Capitol. Their case appeared to be the first from Illinois to directly reference QAnon, described in an 11-page criminal complaint as “a loosely affiliated network and community of people who believe in a number of conspiracy theories. The letter ‘Q’ is utilized by its believers to identify themselves.”

Federal authorities suspect Jason Gerding used a Twitter account with the tagline of “We The People Have Woken,” according to the complaint. They said the profile photo was of Donald Trump, and the background photo featured a “Q.”

In December of 2020, the account tweeted about the upcoming events at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The day after Christmas, someone used the account to write, “So much disinformation coming out I don’t know what is real what is fake. I trust the plan…. I’ll be in DC Jan 6th, but my head is starting to hurt.”

On Jan. 6, someone posted a photo on the Twitter account that allegedly depicted Jason and Christina Gerding in “Trump 2020” attire in the Capitol Rotunda, standing in front of the painting entitled the “Declaration of Independence” by John Trumbull.

The same day, a photo was also posted on a Facebook account with the username “Jason Gerding” of a bust of George Washington wearing a “Trump” hat.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot touts O’Hare’s expanded, renovated international terminal
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald’s sales in Q4
‘She didn’t deserve to go that way.’ Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
Sean O’Shea, a South Side native who worked at the White House under Clinton, dies at 46
Groupon orders more layoffs as it reorganizes
Former food service director of Harvey school district charged with stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings
The Latest
An office inside the Jump Hire’s headquarters in East Garfield Park.
East Garfield Park
Earn-as-you-learn job training program on West Side doubles in size
The four-month program launched in October, and included weekly stipend and a guaranteed job interview.
By Michael Loria
 
The expanded international terminal at O’Hare Airport.
Transportation
Lightfoot touts O’Hare’s expanded, renovated international terminal
Four years in the making, the project means 25% more capacity for an international terminal once housed in the ground floor of a parking garage. It’s a major milestone for a massive airport renovation now projected to cost $12.1 billion.
By Fran Spielman
 
An exit sign is shown at a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Business
Adult Happy Meals, McRib, feed McDonald’s sales in Q4
Sales soared in October after McDonald’s launched adult Happy Meals featuring limited-edition toys designed by the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
merlin_111174624.jpg
News
‘She didn’t deserve to go that way.’ Body of 96-year-old woman found in freezer in Portage Park
The woman was discovered about 4:35 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of West Melrose, police said. She was identified by a relative as Regina Michalski.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Sean O’Shea and his husband, Sebastian Contreras, on their wedding day.
Obituaries
Sean O’Shea, a South Side native who worked at the White House under Clinton, dies at 46
Mr. O’Shea interned in the White House in college. He was a bit of a wunderkind and got invited back.
By Mitch Dudek
 