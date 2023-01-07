Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Saturday, January 7, 2023
DUKANE
Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00
Lake Park at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00
St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Marist at Benet, 7:00
NIC - 10
Rockford East vs. Guilford, at Rock Valley, 5:45
Auburn vs. Jefferson, at Rock Valley, 7:45
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Wauconda, 4:30
Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 12:00
Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00
Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Faith Christian (WI), 4:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30
Butler at Jacobs, 12:30
Byron at Aquin, 2:30
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 6:30
Coal City at Morris, 6:45
Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 5:45
Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30
DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30
Don Bosco (IN) at Yorkville Christian, 2:00
Donovan at Watseka, 7:30
Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30
East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30
Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg, at NOW Arena, 2:0
Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00
Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00
Hansberry at Stagg, 11:30
Hiawatha at Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:00
Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30
Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15
Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00
Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00
Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30
LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30
Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30
Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00
McHenry at Dixon, 2:00
McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30
Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00
Plano at Somonauk, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30
Romeoville at Montini, 7:00
St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00
Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30
Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00
Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00
Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30
Woodland at Serena, 2:30
Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00
York at IC Catholic, 7:30
CLINTON
Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30
DE PAUL
DePaul vs. Lake Forest, 12:00
St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30
Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30
Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00
ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)
De La Salle vs. Lincoln Park (PA), 7:30E
HIGHLAND
Highland vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 9:30
Belleville East vs. Hillcrest, 11:00
Bloomington Catholic vs. New Madrid Central (MO
East St. Louis vs. Staley (MO), 2:00
Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 3:
St. Rita vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:15
Imhotep (PA) vs. Simeon, 7:00
Vashon (MO) vs. Moline, 8:30
HYDE PARK
Brooks vs. Francis Parker, 9:30
Gary Westside (IN) vs. Longwood, 10:45
Thornton vs. University High, 12:00
Danville vs. Rich, 1:20
North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40
Perspectives-Lead vs. Lyons, 4:00
Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20
Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40
Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00
LORAS COLLEGE (IA)
Evanston vs. Hempstead (IA), 5:00
ROCK FALLS
Winnebago vs. Newman, 10:30
Bureau Valley vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00
Rockford Christian vs. Mercer County, 1:30
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 3:00
Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:45
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN
Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 11:00
Addison Trail vs. Centennial, 12:30
Mount Zion vs. Bloomington, 2:00
Newton vs. Monticello, 3:30
University High (Normal) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00
Nashville vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30
Kankakee vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00
TAYLORVILLE
Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30