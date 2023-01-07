The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 7, 2023
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Glenbard North’s Joshua Abushanab (3) shoots the ball over Hoffman Estates’ Nathan Cleveland (23) and Nathan Frank (12).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

DUKANE

Batavia at St. Charles East, 6:00

Lake Park at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:00

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Marist at Benet, 7:00

NIC - 10

Rockford East vs. Guilford, at Rock Valley, 5:45

Auburn vs. Jefferson, at Rock Valley, 7:45

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Wauconda, 4:30

Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 12:00

Grayslake North at Antioch, 1:00

Lakes at North Chicago, 5:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 4:45

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Faith Christian (WI), 4:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais at Plainfield North, 2:30

Butler at Jacobs, 12:30

Byron at Aquin, 2:30

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian (IN), 6:30

Coal City at Morris, 6:45

Crete-Monee at Providence, 2:30

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at HRK, 5:45

Crystal Lake South at Woodstock North, 1:30

DeKalb at Champaign Central, 4:30

Don Bosco (IN) at Yorkville Christian, 2:00

Donovan at Watseka, 7:30

Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 3:30

East Aurora at West Aurora, 4:30

Elgin Academy vs. Schaumburg, at NOW Arena, 2:0

Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Dwight, 7:00

Geneva at Hampshire, 4:00

Hansberry at Stagg, 11:30

Hiawatha at Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:00

Hinsdale Adventist at Cristo Rey, 7:30

Hinsdale South at New Trier, 1:15

Iroquois West at Herscher, 7:00

Johnsburg at Belvidere North, 4:00

Joliet Catholic at Pontiac, 2:30

LaSalle-Peru at Mendota, 4:30

Lincoln-Way West at Argo, 4:30

Marian Central at Carmel, 5:00

McHenry at Dixon, 2:00

McNamara at St. Francis de Sales, 4:30

Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Loyola, 3:00

Plano at Somonauk, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Nazareth, 2:30

Romeoville at Montini, 7:00

St. Francis at Marmion, 6:00

Taft at Metea Valley, 2:30

Timothy Christian at Christ the King, 2:00

Von Steuben at Fenwick, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Willowbrook at Proviso West, 6:00

Wilmington at Grant Park, 1:30

Woodland at Serena, 2:30

Woodstock at North Boone, 7:00

York at IC Catholic, 7:30

CLINTON

Seneca vs. Peoria Christian, 1:30

DE PAUL

DePaul vs. Lake Forest, 12:00

St. Ignatius vs. Glenbrook North, 1:30

Brother Rice vs. Bolingbrook, 3:30

Joliet West vs. Rolling Meadows, 5:00

ERIE CATHEDRAL PREP (PA)

De La Salle vs. Lincoln Park (PA), 7:30E

HIGHLAND

Highland vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 9:30

Belleville East vs. Hillcrest, 11:00

Bloomington Catholic vs. New Madrid Central (MO

East St. Louis vs. Staley (MO), 2:00

Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Christian Brothers (MO), 3:

St. Rita vs. Chaminade (MO), 5:15

Imhotep (PA) vs. Simeon, 7:00

Vashon (MO) vs. Moline, 8:30

HYDE PARK

Brooks vs. Francis Parker, 9:30

Gary Westside (IN) vs. Longwood, 10:45

Thornton vs. University High, 12:00

Danville vs. Rich, 1:20

North Lawndale vs. Lemont, 2:40

Perspectives-Lead vs. Lyons, 4:00

Hyde Park vs. Niles North, 5:20

Proviso East vs. Thornwood, 6:40

Bloom vs. Kenwood, 8:00

LORAS COLLEGE (IA)

Evanston vs. Hempstead (IA), 5:00

ROCK FALLS

Winnebago vs. Newman, 10:30

Bureau Valley vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00

Rockford Christian vs. Mercer County, 1:30

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee, 3:00

Princeton vs. Rock Falls, 6:45

ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN

Beecher vs. Bismarck-Henning-RA, 11:00

Addison Trail vs. Centennial, 12:30

Mount Zion vs. Bloomington, 2:00

Newton vs. Monticello, 3:30

University High (Normal) vs. Tolono Unity, 5:00

Nashville vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30

Kankakee vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 8:00

TAYLORVILLE

Marian Catholic vs. Normal, 7:30

