Man fatally shot in West Town

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood.
The 44-year-old was outside about 7:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone approached him and began firing shots, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
