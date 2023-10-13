The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Sifan Hassan, who finished first in the women’s open division, raises her hands after crossing the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon at Grant Park, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Sifan Hassan, who finished first in the women’s open division, raises her hands after crossing the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon at Grant Park, Sunday, Oct. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 18 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

Kelvin Kiptum set a new world record to win the Chicago Marathon, Mulma performed a sold-out show, and supporters of both Israel and Palestine rallied and prayed across the Chicago area.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Hundreds of Palestinian demonstrators march along E. Lake St. in The Loop, in support of a free Palestine, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted last week resulting in hundreds of civilians deaths in both Gaza and Israel.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people attend Jewish United Fund’s event to support Israel outside North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Tuesday, Oct. 10. Politicians, including Gov. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, and Jewish leaders prayed for Israel, which was attacked by Hamas militants.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Maluma performs at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Thursday, Oct. 12.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot and killed in the 6200 block of S. Ashland Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood, Monday, Oct., 9, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A dead bird is seen outside McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

A dead bird is seen right outside the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Nearly 1,000 birds struck the windows of the building on October 5, according to The Field Museum, as they migrated for the season. Bird advocates are pushing for “bird-safe windows.”

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters rally in the Loop, Wednesday, Oct. 11. Conflict between Hamas and Israel erupted last week resulting in hundreds of civilian deaths.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Attendees comfort each other during Jewish United Fund’s event to support Israel outside North Shore Congregation Israel in Glencoe, Ill., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Politicians like Gov. Pritzker and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider along with Jewish leaders prayed for Israel, which was attacked by Hamas militants and has killed more than 900 people. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yolanda Judeh, of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, yells at alderpeople during the public comment period of a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus chats with a reporter on the sidelines as the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 10. The Hall of Famer from Chicago’s South Side died Oct. 5 at 80 years old.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A young player with the Hellcats football team runs the ball and avoids a tackle at West Chatham Park during practice, Friday, Oct., 6, 2023. The Hellcats were allegedly banned from some of the area parks, and high school fields after an unrelated shooting took place near Mandrake Park during a Hellcats football game.

A young player with the Hellcats football team runs the ball and avoids a tackle at West Chatham Park during practice, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The Hellcats were allegedly banned from some of the area parks and high school fields after an unrelated shooting took place near Mandrake Park during a Hellcats football game.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Flanked by attorneys, businessman James T. Weiss chats with reporters as he walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced to 66 months in prison, Wednesday, Oct. 11. Weiss was convicted in June of honest services wire and mail fraud, bribery, and lying to the FBI.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Solicitantes de asilo, en su mayoría venezolanos, acampan frente a la comisaría de Grand Crossing, en el 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Tents for asylum seekers, mostly from Venezuela, outside the Chicago Polices District 3 station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct., 10, 2023. On Saturday, Yerlianny Romero was shot while holding her child outside the District 3 station.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People wave Italian flags as the 71st annual Columbus Day Parade travels down North State Street in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 9.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Golder College Prep marching band and dancers perform in the 71st annual Columbus Day Parade as it travels down North State Street in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 9

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Runners cross the Wells Street Bridge during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kelvin Kiptum from Kenya, who set a new world record, celebrates after crossing the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon at Grant Park, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kaaren Hatlen looks at Kaera Shelby as they react after crossing the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon at Grant Park, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

