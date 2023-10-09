2 dead in Englewood shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting in Englewood on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old man and another man, whose age was unknown, were in a “physical altercation” outside a convenience store in the 6200 block of South Ashland Ave., according to police.
Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.
Area detectives are investigating.
