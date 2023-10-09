2 dead in Englewood shooting

Two men are dead after a shooting in Englewood on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. a 28-year-old man and another man, whose age was unknown, were in a “physical altercation” outside a convenience store in the 6200 block of South Ashland Ave., according to police.

Police officers work the scene of a double shooting Monday afternoon outside a convenience store in Englewood. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Both men suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead.

Area detectives are investigating.

