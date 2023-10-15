The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Nation/World News Politics

DeSantis says US shouldn’t take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza because they’re ‘all antisemitic’

The Florida governor takes a harder line than some of his Republican colleagues, who make a distinction between Palestinian citizens and Hamas militants.

By  Associated Press
   
Stephen Groves
SHARE DeSantis says US shouldn’t take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza because they’re ‘all antisemitic’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP presidential nomination, appears at a rally Saturday in Creston, Iowa.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking the GOP presidential nomination, appears at a rally Saturday in Creston, Iowa.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said the United States should not take in any Palestinian refugees if they flee the Gaza Strip because they “are all antisemitic” and he dismissed international entreaties for Israel to provide clean running water and utilities to the 2.3 million civilians in the territory.

DeSantis’ comments were a striking departure from the public stand taken by U.S. officials, including some of his fellow Republicans, who draw distinctions between the aims of the Palestinian people and those of Hamas. The militant group has ruled Gaza since 2007 and launched an attack against Israel Oct. 7.

DeSantis’ endorsement of such tactics comes as he has advocated hard-line policies as a White House candidate. He suggested that not providing water or other services would persuade Hamas to release the hostages it has taken during its incursion.

“You have Israelis being held hostage, as well as Americans being held hostage, but I don’t think they are under an obligation to be providing water and these utilities while those hostages are being held. Hamas should return those hostages before any discussions are had,” DeSantis told CBS’ “Face The Nation.”

The United Nations, aid groups and Israeli human rights groups have asked Israel to allow water and emergency deliveries of fuel to flow into the Gaza Strip. Medics in the region are warning that thousands could die as hospitals run low on fuel and other basic supplies, and desperate Palestinians are trying to escape northern Gaza before a potential Israeli ground campaign.

The latest Israel-Hamas war has already claimed more than 3,600 lives.

DeSantis’ comments underscored how the Florida governor is embracing hard-right rhetoric as he tries to gain ground on former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 presidential nomination.

DeSantis first suggested the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza while speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Saturday and argued that they “are all antisemitic.”

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a GOP candidate, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “there are so many of these people who want to be free from this terrorist rule. They want to be free from all of that. And America’s always been sympathetic to the fact that you can separate civilians from terrorists. And that’s what we have to do.”

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, also drew distinctions between the Palestinian people and Hamas. “Our enemy is Hamas. It’s not the Palestinian people. It’s not the innocent civilians,” he said on CNN.

DeSantis defended his remarks during the TV interview, suggesting that Hamas’ rule of Gaza — opposed by many Palestinians — meant none should be accepted as refugees into the U.S.

“The U.S. should not be absorbing any of those. I think the culture — so they elected Hamas, let’s just be clear about that. Not everyone’s a member of Hamas, most probably aren’t. But they did elect Hamas,” he said of people in Gaza.

He described what he said is “a toxic culture” in Gaza. “I think if we were to import large numbers of those to the United States, I think it would increase antisemitism in this country, and I think it would increase anti-Americanism in this country,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has been eager to show he’s been focused on the conflict since the Israel-Hamas war started. Last week, he signed an executive order for the Florida Division of Emergency Management to charter flights for Florida residents stranded in Israel during the war, as well as deliver supplies to Israel.

Next Up In News
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Woman wounded in Logan Square stabbing
Palestinian American boy stabbed to death, his mom wounded in suburban hate crime motivated by war in Israel, police say
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
Colleen Flood, owner of The Four Treys Tavern who helped revitalize Roscoe Village, dies at 79
Man wounded in Near West Side shooting
The Latest
A Palestinian girl wounded during an Israeli airstrike receives medical treatment at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Sunday. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed.
Nation/World
Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
U.S. warships assemble off the Gaza coast as Israeli troops prepared for an expected ground invasion to drive Hamas militants out of the region.
By Associated Press
 
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles during Sunday’s exhibition game against DePaul at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. The game set an attendance record with 55,646 fans.
College Sports
DePaul, Iowa set women’s basketball attendance record with 55,646 fans
The previous NCAA women’s basketball attendance record was set at the 2002 championship game between Oklahoma and UConn when 29,619 fans filled the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
By Annie Costabile
 
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Crime
Woman wounded in Logan Square stabbing
A woman was in a business in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 6 p.m. Sunday when she was stabbed. She is hospitalized in critical condition.
By Violet Miller
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields rushed for 46 yards on eight carries Sunday before leaving with a thumb injury in the third quarter.
Bears
Position-by-position grades for the Bears for their game against the Vikings
The defense turned in a strong game, but the offense struggled.
By Mark Potash
 
Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, raises his fist in memory of his dad at a bears tailgate in honor of former Bears linebacker Dick Butkus at Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier, Sunday, October 15, 2023. Family, friends and Bears fans celebrated the life of former Bears Linebacker Dick Butkus who died October 5, 2023 at the age of 80. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Chicago
Fans, friends, family celebrate the life and career of Dick Butkus: ‘He lit my fuse for football’
More than 50 Bears fans joined Matt Butkus, son of Dick Butkus, to celebrate his father’s life and career at the Billy Goat Tavern at Navy Pier on Sunday.
By Phyllis Cha
 