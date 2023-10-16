The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Vigil in support of Israel held in Wheeling

Attendees gathered to pray, sang and listen to speeches in support of Israel on Monday.

By  Catherine Odom
   
Two women wrapped in Israeli flags are among the attendees of a vigil in support of Israel on Monday evening at the Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling.

Tyler Pasciak-LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A vigil was held Monday evening in Wheeling in support of Israel.

Community members and religious leaders invited those of the Jewish faith and other faiths to pray for Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as those who have been killed, wounded and taken hostage since the surprise Hamas attack of Oct. 7.

The event included prayers, songs and speeches in support of Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 1,300 Israeli lives and more than 2,200 lives in Gaza.

