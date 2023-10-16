Vigil in support of Israel held in Wheeling

A vigil was held Monday evening in Wheeling in support of Israel.
Community members and religious leaders invited those of the Jewish faith and other faiths to pray for Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as those who have been killed, wounded and taken hostage since the surprise Hamas attack of Oct. 7.
The event included prayers, songs and speeches in support of Israel.
The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 1,300 Israeli lives and more than 2,200 lives in Gaza.
Chicago man convicted in child porn case arrested again on suspicion of possessing child pornography
War has judge mulling whether jurors should hear Burke’s comments about Jewish people at his trial next month
Plainfield man fatally stabbed 6-year-old Muslim boy after listening to conservative talk radio, prosecutors say
The Latest
Bears fans happy to see more of backup quarterback Tyson Bagent should know long-term success is an uphill climb.
If approved by a judge, the settlement would bar the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on illegal immigration under which the Trump administration separated thousands of families.
The study by the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research and the To & Through Project also found that more Chicago students than ever are projected to pursue and complete college over the next decade.
The tragedy of Wadea Al-Fayoume’s murder is a reminder that those in positions of power must speak out against hate, and warn against the dangers of assigning collective guilt. If not, hate crimes will continue to rise.
Bitter flavors are an important part of our sense of taste, helping balance sweet, salty and sour notes prevalent in modern foods.