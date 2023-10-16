Vigil in support of Israel held in Wheeling

A vigil was held Monday evening in Wheeling in support of Israel.

Community members and religious leaders invited those of the Jewish faith and other faiths to pray for Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as those who have been killed, wounded and taken hostage since the surprise Hamas attack of Oct. 7.

The event included prayers, songs and speeches in support of Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 1,300 Israeli lives and more than 2,200 lives in Gaza.