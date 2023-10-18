The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 9

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Barrington's Nick Peipert (10) rolls out and throws a pass to Dillon Fitzpatrick (12).

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Barrington (8-0) 88 3
4. Maine South (7-1) 74 4
5. Naperville Central (7-1) 57 5
6. York (7-1) 52 6
7. Huntley (7-1) 49 7
8. Glenbard West (6-2) 26 9
9. Warren (6-2) 19 10
10. South Elgin (7-1) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8, Minooka 4, Palatine 2, Stevenson 2, Glenbard East 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (8-0) 93 2
3. Normal (8-0) 85 4
4. Batavia (7-1) 80 3
5. Quincy (8-0) 64 6
6. Hononegah (8-0) 43 7
7. Edwardsville (7-1) 34 5
8. Lincoln-Way Central (7-1) 29 10
9. Maine West (8-0) 28 9
10. St. Charles North (6-2) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Rita 7, Lincoln-Way West 7, Downers Grove North 7, Prospect 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 107 1
2. Kankakee (2) (8-0) 98 2
3. Washington (7-1) 88 3
4. Lake Zurich (7-1) 79 4
5. Cary-Grove (6-2) 64 6
6. Geneva (6-2) 53 7
7. Normal West (6-2) 24 5
8. Crete-Monee (6-2) 23 10
9. Belvidere North (6-2) 22 9
10. TF North (7-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Richards 12, Dunlap 7, Wauconda 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Providence 2, Champaign Centennial 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Sycamore (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Carmel (7-1) 80 3
4. Morgan Park (7-1) 62 4
5. Morton (8-0) 58 T7
6. St. Francis (6-2) 47 T7
7. Antioch (8-0) 37 9
8. Peoria (6-2) 34 10
9. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 24 NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 10, Highland 9, Nazareth 6, Sacred Heart-Griffin 5, Decatur MacArthur 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Morris (1) (8-0) 99 2
3. Murphysboro (8-0) 82 3
4. IC Catholic (6-2) 71 4
5. Richmond-Burton (7-1) 68 5
6. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 59 7
7. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 46 9
8. St. Laurence (6-2) 27 6
9. Dixon (7-1) 11 8
10. Kewanee (7-1) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 6, Rochelle 6, Coal City 5, Mt. Zion 4, Geneseo 3, Charleston 2.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Princeton (7-1) 100 2
3. Wilmington (7-1) 91 3
4. Roxana (8-0) 79 4
5. DuQuoin (8-0) 61 5
6. Greenville (8-0) 49 8
7. Durand-Pecatonica (7-1) 38 T10
8. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-2) 35 7
9. Montini (5-3) 30 6
10. Williamsville (6-2) 19 9

Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel, Ill. 16, Stanford Olympia 9, Sullivan 7, Tolono Unity 5, Phillips 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 102 2
3. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-0) 97 3
4. Seneca (8-0) 84 4
5. Shelbyville (8-0) 69 6
6. Rockridge (7-1) 60 7
7. Athens (7-1) 42 9
8. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-0) 26 NR
9. Momence (7-1) 13 NR
(tie) Farmington (7-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Johnston City 8, Breese Mater Dei 7, Westville 6, Knoxville 6, Bismarck-Henning 5, Carmi White County 2.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Camp Point Central (8-0) 102 2
3. Althoff Catholic (7-1) 93 4
4. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 79 5
5. Stark County (8-0) 63 6
6. Morrison (7-1) 47 8
7. Hope Academy (7-1) 43 9
8. Forreston (7-1) 38 3
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 27 T10
10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (8-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Fulton 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, LeRoy 3, Newman Central Catholic 1.

