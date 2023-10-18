Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 9
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Barrington (8-0) 88 3
4. Maine South (7-1) 74 4
5. Naperville Central (7-1) 57 5
6. York (7-1) 52 6
7. Huntley (7-1) 49 7
8. Glenbard West (6-2) 26 9
9. Warren (6-2) 19 10
10. South Elgin (7-1) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 8, Minooka 4, Palatine 2, Stevenson 2, Glenbard East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Hersey (8-0) 93 2
3. Normal (8-0) 85 4
4. Batavia (7-1) 80 3
5. Quincy (8-0) 64 6
6. Hononegah (8-0) 43 7
7. Edwardsville (7-1) 34 5
8. Lincoln-Way Central (7-1) 29 10
9. Maine West (8-0) 28 9
10. St. Charles North (6-2) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Rita 7, Lincoln-Way West 7, Downers Grove North 7, Prospect 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 107 1
2. Kankakee (2) (8-0) 98 2
3. Washington (7-1) 88 3
4. Lake Zurich (7-1) 79 4
5. Cary-Grove (6-2) 64 6
6. Geneva (6-2) 53 7
7. Normal West (6-2) 24 5
8. Crete-Monee (6-2) 23 10
9. Belvidere North (6-2) 22 9
10. TF North (7-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Richards 12, Dunlap 7, Wauconda 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Providence 2, Champaign Centennial 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Sycamore (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Carmel (7-1) 80 3
4. Morgan Park (7-1) 62 4
5. Morton (8-0) 58 T7
6. St. Francis (6-2) 47 T7
7. Antioch (8-0) 37 9
8. Peoria (6-2) 34 10
9. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 24 NR
10. Mahomet-Seymour (7-1) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 10, Highland 9, Nazareth 6, Sacred Heart-Griffin 5, Decatur MacArthur 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Morris (1) (8-0) 99 2
3. Murphysboro (8-0) 82 3
4. IC Catholic (6-2) 71 4
5. Richmond-Burton (7-1) 68 5
6. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 59 7
7. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 46 9
8. St. Laurence (6-2) 27 6
9. Dixon (7-1) 11 8
10. Kewanee (7-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 6, Rochelle 6, Coal City 5, Mt. Zion 4, Geneseo 3, Charleston 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Princeton (7-1) 100 2
3. Wilmington (7-1) 91 3
4. Roxana (8-0) 79 4
5. DuQuoin (8-0) 61 5
6. Greenville (8-0) 49 8
7. Durand-Pecatonica (7-1) 38 T10
8. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-2) 35 7
9. Montini (5-3) 30 6
10. Williamsville (6-2) 19 9
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel, Ill. 16, Stanford Olympia 9, Sullivan 7, Tolono Unity 5, Phillips 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 102 2
3. Bloomington Central Catholic (8-0) 97 3
4. Seneca (8-0) 84 4
5. Shelbyville (8-0) 69 6
6. Rockridge (7-1) 60 7
7. Athens (7-1) 42 9
8. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (8-0) 26 NR
9. Momence (7-1) 13 NR
(tie) Farmington (7-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Johnston City 8, Breese Mater Dei 7, Westville 6, Knoxville 6, Bismarck-Henning 5, Carmi White County 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Camp Point Central (8-0) 102 2
3. Althoff Catholic (7-1) 93 4
4. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 79 5
5. Stark County (8-0) 63 6
6. Morrison (7-1) 47 8
7. Hope Academy (7-1) 43 9
8. Forreston (7-1) 38 3
9. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 27 T10
10. Sesser (S.-Valier) (8-0) 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Fulton 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, LeRoy 3, Newman Central Catholic 1.