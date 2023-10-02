‘The Who’s Tommy’ leads the pack at Equity Jeff Awards ceremony

The 2023 Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook was the center of the local theater universe on Monday night as the annual gala recognized excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions.

The Goodman Theatre led the pack, receiving 12 awards by night’s end. The theater’s critically acclaimed revamp of “The Who’s Tommy” earned nine awards, including best production of a musical (large theater), Des McAnuff for best direction of a musical (large), Ali Louis Bourzgui for best performer in a principal role, and Lorin Latarro for best choreography.

Also adding to the Goodman’s tally was Robert Falls’ production of “The Cherry Orchard,” earning the former artistic director the honor of best director of a play (large) and best production of a play (large).

The Tony Award-winning Falls also was the recipient of an Equity Special Award “for his visionary direction and impact on Chicago theater,” in a career that spanned more than 40 years at the Goodman, directing more than 40 productions and producing/co-producing more than 150 world premieres.

Teatro Vista received eight awards for its production of “Dream King,” including best production of a play (midsize) and Marvi Quijada for best performer in a principal role (play).

American Blues Theater, Rivendell Theatre and Porchlight Music Theatre each garnered three awards.

The 55th anniversary of the awards recognized 45 recipients across 32 categories in a ceremony hosted by Chicago actor-director Lorenzo Rush Jr. and Jeff Award-winning actress Janet Ulrich Brooks.

The Equity Award recipients are:

Production – Play (Large)



“The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre

Production – Play (Midsize)

Sam (Marvin Quijada, center) lives part of his life in a dream world inhabited by whimsical characters portrayed by Jordan Reinwald (clockwise, from bottom left), Jean Claudio and Liz Krane in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista. Joel Maisonet

“The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

“Fences” — American Blues Theater

Production – Musical (Large) – The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award



“The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Production – Musical (Midsize)



“London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre

Director – Play (Large) – The Michael Maggio Award



Robert Falls: “The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre

Director – Play (Midsize)



Monty Cole: “Fences” — American Blues Theater

Director – Musical (Large)



Des McAnuff: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Director – Musical (Midsize)



Elizabeth Margolius: “London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre

Ensemble – Play



“Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Ensemble – Musical

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre’s “The Gospel at Colonus.” Michael Brosilow

“The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre

“The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role – Play



Kamal Angelo Bolden: “Fences” — American Blues Theater

Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Gilbert Domally and Erica Stephan star in the 2023 production of “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theater. Liz Lauren

Ali Louis Bourzgui: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Erica Stephan: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre

Performer in a Revue



Felicia P. Fields: “Pearl’s Rollin’ with the Blues” — Writers Theatre

Evan Mills: “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” — The Second City

Solo Performance



Alexis J. Roston: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” — Mercury Theater Chicago

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater. @Klose2u Photography

Performer in a Supporting Role – Play



Karen Aldridge: “Is God Is” — A Red Orchid Theatre

Meighan Gerachis: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical



Mary Robin Roth: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre

Elizabeth Stenholt: “Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre

New Work – The Libby Adler Mages Award



Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson: “The Notebook” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Rebecca Gilman: “Swing State” — Goodman Theatre

Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Tuckie White: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Scenic Design (Large)



Andrew Boyce: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” — Drury Lane Productions

Jeffrey D. Kmiec: “Into the Woods” — Paramount Theatre

Scenic Design (Midsize)



Joe Schermoly: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Bill Morey won best costume design for “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theatre. Liz Lauren

Costume Design (Large)



Bill Morey: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre

Costume Design (Midsize)



Robert Kuhn: “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert “ — Mercury Theater Chicago

Sound Design (Large)



Gareth Owen: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Sound Design (Midsize)



Matthew Chapman: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Lighting Design (Large)



Amanda Zieve: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design (Midsize)



Conchita Avitia: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Choreography



Lorin Latarro: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Music Direction



Rick Fox: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Original Music In A Play



Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliott Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Projection Design



Peter Nigrini: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Artistic Specialization

The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” at Writers Theatre. Courtesy Manual Cinema

Drew Dir – Puppet Design: “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” — Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema

Amanda Herrmann and Yu Shibagaki – Properties Design: “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” — Lookingglass Theatre Company

Mike Oleon – Puppet Design: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Short Run Production



“The Island” — Court Theatre

Short Run Production – Performer

