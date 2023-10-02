The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
‘The Who’s Tommy’ leads the pack at Equity Jeff Awards ceremony

The critically acclaimed, revamped production of the musical propelled the Goodman’s 12 wins at the awards recognizing excellence in Chicago Equity theater productions. Teatro Vista’s “Dream King” earned eight awards.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) is joined by the company of "The Who's Tommy," with (far right) Tommy's parents, Captain Walker (Adam Jacobs) and Mrs. Walker (Alison Luff). The reimagined stage musical is having its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy Walker (center) is joined by the company of “The Who’s Tommy” in its world premiere production at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Liz Lauren

The 2023 Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook was the center of the local theater universe on Monday night as the annual gala recognized excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions.

The Goodman Theatre led the pack, receiving 12 awards by night’s end. The theater’s critically acclaimed revamp of “The Who’s Tommy” earned nine awards, including best production of a musical (large theater), Des McAnuff for best direction of a musical (large), Ali Louis Bourzgui for best performer in a principal role, and Lorin Latarro for best choreography.

Also adding to the Goodman’s tally was Robert Falls’ production of “The Cherry Orchard,” earning the former artistic director the honor of best director of a play (large) and best production of a play (large).

The Tony Award-winning Falls also was the recipient of an Equity Special Award “for his visionary direction and impact on Chicago theater,” in a career that spanned more than 40 years at the Goodman, directing more than 40 productions and producing/co-producing more than 150 world premieres.

Teatro Vista received eight awards for its production of “Dream King,” including best production of a play (midsize) and Marvi Quijada for best performer in a principal role (play).

American Blues Theater, Rivendell Theatre and Porchlight Music Theatre each garnered three awards.

The 55th anniversary of the awards recognized 45 recipients across 32 categories in a ceremony hosted by Chicago actor-director Lorenzo Rush Jr. and Jeff Award-winning actress Janet Ulrich Brooks.

The Equity Award recipients are:

Production – Play (Large) 

  • “The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre

Production – Play (Midsize)

Sam (Marvin Quijada, center) lives part of his life in a dream world inhabited by whimsical characters portrayed by Jordan Reinwald (clockwise, from bottom left) Jean Claudio and Liz Krane in "The Dream King" at Teatro Vista.

Sam (Marvin Quijada, center) lives part of his life in a dream world inhabited by whimsical characters portrayed by Jordan Reinwald (clockwise, from bottom left), Jean Claudio and Liz Krane in “The Dream King” at Teatro Vista.

Joel Maisonet

  • “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
  • “Fences” — American Blues Theater

Production – Musical (Large) – The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award

  • “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Production – Musical (Midsize)

  • “London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre

Director – Play (Large) – The Michael Maggio Award

  • Robert Falls: “The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre

Director – Play (Midsize)

  • Monty Cole: “Fences” — American Blues Theater

Director – Musical (Large)

  • Des McAnuff: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Director – Musical (Midsize)

  • Elizabeth Margolius: “London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre

Ensemble – Play

  • “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Ensemble – Musical

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre's "The Gospel at Colonus."

Kelvin Roston Jr. (center, with Shari Addison and Eric A. Lewis) plays Oedipus in the Court Theatre’s “The Gospel at Colonus.”

Michael Brosilow

  • “The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre
  • “The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Principal Role – Play

  • Kamal Angelo Bolden: “Fences” — American Blues Theater
  • Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Gilbert Domally and Erica Stephan star in "Cabaret" at Porchlight Music Theater.

Gilbert Domally and Erica Stephan star in the 2023 production of “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theater.

Liz Lauren

  • Ali Louis Bourzgui: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
  • Erica Stephan: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre

Performer in a Revue

  • Felicia P. Fields: “Pearl’s Rollin’ with the Blues” — Writers Theatre
  • Evan Mills: “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” — The Second City 

Solo Performance

  • Alexis J. Roston: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” — Mercury Theater Chicago 
Alexis J. Roston stars in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" at the Mercury Theater.

Alexis J. Roston stars in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” at the Mercury Theater.

@Klose2u Photography

Performer in a Supporting Role – Play

  • Karen Aldridge: “Is God Is” — A Red Orchid Theatre
  • Meighan Gerachis: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical

  • Mary Robin Roth: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre
  • Elizabeth Stenholt: “Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre

New Work – The Libby Adler Mages Award

  • Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson: “The Notebook” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
  • Rebecca Gilman: “Swing State” — Goodman Theatre
  • Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
  • Tuckie White: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Scenic Design (Large)

  • Andrew Boyce: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” — Drury Lane Productions
  • Jeffrey D. Kmiec: “Into the Woods” — Paramount Theatre

Scenic Design (Midsize)

  • Joe Schermoly: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Bill Morey won best costume design for "Cabaret" at Porchlight Music Theatre.

Bill Morey won best costume design for “Cabaret” at Porchlight Music Theatre.

Liz Lauren

Costume Design (Large)

  • Bill Morey: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre

Costume Design (Midsize)

  • Robert Kuhn: “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert “ — Mercury Theater Chicago

Sound Design (Large)

  • Gareth Owen: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Sound Design (Midsize)

  • Matthew Chapman: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Lighting Design (Large)

  • Amanda Zieve: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Lighting Design (Midsize)

  • Conchita Avitia: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Choreography 

  • Lorin Latarro: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Music Direction

  • Rick Fox: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Original Music In A Play

  • Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliott Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Projection Design

  • Peter Nigrini: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre

Artistic Specialization

The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in "Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol," which is having its world premiere stage debut at Writers Theatre this holiday season.

The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” at Writers Theatre.

Courtesy Manual Cinema

  • Drew Dir – Puppet Design: “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” — Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
  • Amanda Herrmann and Yu Shibagaki – Properties Design: “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” — Lookingglass Theatre Company
  • Mike Oleon – Puppet Design: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista

Short Run Production 

  • “The Island” — Court Theatre

Short Run Production – Performer

  • Kelly Anne Clark: “Being Seen” – RG Productions 
