‘The Who’s Tommy’ leads the pack at Equity Jeff Awards ceremony
The critically acclaimed, revamped production of the musical propelled the Goodman’s 12 wins at the awards recognizing excellence in Chicago Equity theater productions. Teatro Vista’s “Dream King” earned eight awards.
The 2023 Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook was the center of the local theater universe on Monday night as the annual gala recognized excellence in Chicago’s Equity theater productions.
The Goodman Theatre led the pack, receiving 12 awards by night’s end. The theater’s critically acclaimed revamp of “The Who’s Tommy” earned nine awards, including best production of a musical (large theater), Des McAnuff for best direction of a musical (large), Ali Louis Bourzgui for best performer in a principal role, and Lorin Latarro for best choreography.
Also adding to the Goodman’s tally was Robert Falls’ production of “The Cherry Orchard,” earning the former artistic director the honor of best director of a play (large) and best production of a play (large).
The Tony Award-winning Falls also was the recipient of an Equity Special Award “for his visionary direction and impact on Chicago theater,” in a career that spanned more than 40 years at the Goodman, directing more than 40 productions and producing/co-producing more than 150 world premieres.
Teatro Vista received eight awards for its production of “Dream King,” including best production of a play (midsize) and Marvi Quijada for best performer in a principal role (play).
American Blues Theater, Rivendell Theatre and Porchlight Music Theatre each garnered three awards.
The 55th anniversary of the awards recognized 45 recipients across 32 categories in a ceremony hosted by Chicago actor-director Lorenzo Rush Jr. and Jeff Award-winning actress Janet Ulrich Brooks.
The Equity Award recipients are:
Production – Play (Large)
- “The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre
Production – Play (Midsize)
- “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
- “Fences” — American Blues Theater
Production – Musical (Large) – The Dr. Harlan Haimes Award
- “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Production – Musical (Midsize)
- “London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre
Director – Play (Large) – The Michael Maggio Award
- Robert Falls: “The Cherry Orchard” — Goodman Theatre
Director – Play (Midsize)
- Monty Cole: “Fences” — American Blues Theater
Director – Musical (Large)
- Des McAnuff: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Director – Musical (Midsize)
- Elizabeth Margolius: “London Road” — Shattered Globe Theatre
Ensemble – Play
- “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Ensemble – Musical
- “The Gospel at Colonus” – Court Theatre
- “The Who’s Tommy” – Goodman Theatre
Performer in a Principal Role – Play
- Kamal Angelo Bolden: “Fences” — American Blues Theater
- Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Performer in a Principal Role – Musical
- Ali Louis Bourzgui: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
- Erica Stephan: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre
Performer in a Revue
- Felicia P. Fields: “Pearl’s Rollin’ with the Blues” — Writers Theatre
- Evan Mills: “Don’t Quit Your Daydream” — The Second City
Solo Performance
- Alexis J. Roston: “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” — Mercury Theater Chicago
Performer in a Supporting Role – Play
- Karen Aldridge: “Is God Is” — A Red Orchid Theatre
- Meighan Gerachis: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical
- Mary Robin Roth: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre
- Elizabeth Stenholt: “Fun Home” – Paramount Theatre
New Work – The Libby Adler Mages Award
- Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson: “The Notebook” — Chicago Shakespeare Theater
- Rebecca Gilman: “Swing State” — Goodman Theatre
- Marvin Quijada: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
- Tuckie White: “Motherhouse” — Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Scenic Design (Large)
- Andrew Boyce: “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” — Drury Lane Productions
- Jeffrey D. Kmiec: “Into the Woods” — Paramount Theatre
Scenic Design (Midsize)
- Joe Schermoly: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Costume Design (Large)
- Bill Morey: “Cabaret” — Porchlight Music Theatre
Costume Design (Midsize)
- Robert Kuhn: “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert “ — Mercury Theater Chicago
Sound Design (Large)
- Gareth Owen: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Sound Design (Midsize)
- Matthew Chapman: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Lighting Design (Large)
- Amanda Zieve: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Lighting Design (Midsize)
- Conchita Avitia: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Choreography
- Lorin Latarro: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Music Direction
- Rick Fox: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Original Music In A Play
- Matthew Chapman, Marvin Quijada, Elliott Taggart and Ethan T. Parcell: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Projection Design
- Peter Nigrini: “The Who’s Tommy” — Goodman Theatre
Artistic Specialization
- Drew Dir – Puppet Design: “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol” — Writers Theatre and Manual Cinema
- Amanda Herrmann and Yu Shibagaki – Properties Design: “Lucy and Charlie’s Honeymoon” — Lookingglass Theatre Company
- Mike Oleon – Puppet Design: “The Dream King” — Teatro Vista
Short Run Production
- “The Island” — Court Theatre
Short Run Production – Performer
- Kelly Anne Clark: “Being Seen” – RG Productions