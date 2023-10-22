The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023

How we investigated cops with ties to the Oath Keepers

Reporters with the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ filed more than 200 open records requests with the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across Illinois.

By  Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
   
SHARE How we investigated cops with ties to the Oath Keepers
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling speaks to WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos inside his office at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling speaks to WBEZ investigative reporter Dan Mihalopoulos inside his office at the Chicago Police Department headquarters in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Months after the Oath Keepers played a major role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a list of about 38,000 people from across the country who had joined the anti-government extremist group emerged publicly through the nonprofit journalist collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

Since then, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project has obtained more detailed Oath Keepers membership data from a law enforcement source. That broader data set and another, newer list obtained by OCCRP span from 2009 — shortly after the Oath Keepers were founded — through 2018.

The leaked spreadsheets used to report this story included:

  • When members joined. 
  • Their personal home addresses, phone numbers, emails and information for credit cards used to pay the membership fees.
  • How much they paid to join and to renew memberships, with different categories for varying member statuses.
  • The reasons they gave the group for wanting to sign up.
  • Extensive biographical details, including where individuals were working or how they had gained what they consider to be relevant experience.

Some of the Oath Keepers applicants identified themselves as active or retired “peace officers” at the time they joined the group, in many cases sharing their work histories with multiple departments and describing any specialized weapons training they received.

Reporters with the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ then filed more than 200 open-records requests with the Chicago Police Department and other law enforcement agencies across Illinois. Those requests sought the personnel files for dozens of current and retired cops whose names appeared in the leaked Oath Keepers membership data.

To verify the identity of the officers allegedly involved, the reporters then compared the records obtained from police departments against the information that the officers themselves had given to the Oath Keepers when they signed up, finding in case after case that they matched.

The reporters then examined thousands of pages of records from scores of misconduct cases involving the cops who had ties to the Oath Keepers. Those documents included details of the complaints against the officers and all records of how police investigated those cases.

The reporters also obtained and reviewed recordings of internal affairs interviews with the citizens who filed complaints against the cops, in some cases alleging racist mistreatment. WBEZ and the Sun-Times  interviewed complainants themselves to hear about their experiences.

The open-records requests provided reporters with all public records from the few cases in which police officials conducted investigations into the officers’ association with the Oath Keepers.

All Oath Keepers Stories

Oath Keepers in the Chicago Police Department

Next Up In News
Who are the Oath Keepers?
Man drives car into Lake Michigan at Belmont Harbor
Man fatally shot in North Lawndale early Saturday
Son of Chicagoans, Hersh Goldberg-Polin among five Hamas hostages with Illinois ties
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Man shot, killed in Grand Crossing alleyway
The Latest
Oath Keeper on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with arms raised out and face covered on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Extremism in the Ranks
Who are the Oath Keepers?
The anti-government group is best known for plotting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but its notoriety extends years earlier.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Black and white image of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Chicago police officers with ties to extremist Oath Keepers stay on the force. Some have troubling records.
An investigation by WBEZ, Chicago Sun-Times and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found allegations of excessive force, improper searches and racist comments on the job.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Thanksgiving host expects me to do much of the cooking
She says the holiday is ruined unless the turkey is handled by her sister, who prepared the dinner for years and is tired of it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Web_1800x1200.png
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders whether their partner is invited, too
If a person is invited somewhere, is it implied their significant other is welcome as well? It depends ...
By Ismael Perez
 
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Raiders
The Bears and undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent face the 3-3 Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 