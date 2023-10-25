The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Outdoors Sports

Trying to untangle the web of recycling fishing line

It’s important to keep fishing line out of the natural world, then comes the dilemna of what to do with the used line.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Trying to untangle the web of recycling fishing line
Receptacles for disposing of fishing line, such as this one Monday afternoon at Monee Reservoir, have grown in popularity over the last decade or two. Credit: Dale Bowman

Receptacles for disposing of fishing line, such as this one Monday afternoon at Monee Reservoir, have grown in popularity over the last decade or two.

Dale Bowman

Dennis ‘‘Ben’’ McGee led me down a tangled path.

‘‘I’ve been storing a bunch of old fishing line (on spools) and looking for a responsible way to dispose of it,’’ McGee emailed. ‘‘Searched a bit and have not found a source (Bass Pro no longer accepts).

‘‘Online (pun not intended) suggestions were to cut into smaller sizes (or burn), but while it might reduce threat to wildlife, it surely doesn’t benefit the environment. . . . I’m certain there are many of us (your readers) in the same boat (pun intended).’’

Not as easy to answer as I expected.

‘‘We tried to go through Berkley, who had a program in the past, but they stopped taking it, as well,’’ emailed Steve Silic, a senior fisheries biologist for the Forest Preserves of Cook County, which has a large program for collecting fishing line. ‘‘After much research, particularly with environmentally friendly waste-management companies, it was determined that the best option was to just double-bag it and throw it away with regular trash. So it is not getting recycled, but at least it is getting properly disposed of and not causing issues with wildlife.’’

Berkley lists its recycling program online. Despite multiple efforts over several days, however, I never received confirmation either way.

The Chicago Park District has its fishing-line receptacles bagged and waiting. If you notice an overflowing receptacle, notify staff. Don’t clear it out with your bare hands. Miscreants stuff sundry items into the receptacles.

Use the fishing-line receptacles or dispose of line properly. Too many times, birds (usually ducks or shore birds) become entangled in line litter.

Alan Anderson, the research committee chair for the Chicago Bird Alliance (formerly the Chicago Audubon Society), this summer sent a photo of an entangled Baltimore oriole that died at Bode Lake Forest Preserve. That’s unusual because orioles are high-canopy birds.

‘‘A tough, longer way to die (being caught by a hawk would’ve been a faster death),’’ Anderson noted.

Wild things

Tom Jurich reported a small movement of sandhill cranes — about 50 — Sunday afternoon over Munster, Indiana. Expect there to be a larger movement this weekend, considering the weather forecast.

Stray cast

Tyson Bagent’s Sunday feels like making a quick stop at an irresistible subdivision pond and catching a 5-pound largemouth bass.

Next Up In Outdoors
Experiencing notable waterfalls around Illinois and Indiana
Berkley gives how-to on recycling fishing line
Chicago fishing: New Chicago bait shop, trout opener, shoreline salmon/trout
Go & Show: Barry Butler and Tom Kastle host Chicago Maritime Musuem’s annual fest
Young girl celebrates first deer
It’s big muskie time, aptly a pair of brutes share Fish of the Week
The Latest
Jamarcus Ellis, who played basketball at Westinghouse and Indiana, died in a car crash on Friday morning.
High School Basketball
Westinghouse basketball legend Jamarcus Ellis, 38, dies after vehicle hits viaduct
Jamarcus Ellis, one of the best basketball players in Westinghouse history, died early Friday morning.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. At least 27 current and former Chicago police officials appeared in leaked rosters for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government group that played a central role in the riot.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Cops with ties to Oath Keepers are a ticking time bomb for Chicago
Police with extremist ties are a clear and present danger to normal society and responsible law enforcement, a Hyde Park letter writer says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Church members pray during a service at Holy Name Cathedral at 735 N. State St in River North, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Pope Francis asked followers to unite for a global day of fasting, penance and prayer on Friday, Oct. 27 for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.
News
Chicago Catholics join pope’s day of prayer, fasting for peace in the Middle East
“There’s nothing much we can do as an individual, but as the priest said, we can show by example and we can pray,” parishioner Keum-Lee Mayes said.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears have several injury concerns going into game vs. Chargers
Multiple key players were out or questionable on the final injury report.
By Jason Lieser
 
A crowd sets records on fire on the field at Comiskey Park during Disco Demolition night in 1979.
Movies and TV
‘The War on Disco’: How high-energy music made some want to dance, and others want to demolish
As PBS’ illuminating ‘American Experience’ episode recalls, the new ’70s sound empowered some communities, but brought a backlash that culminated in a fiery night at Comiskey Park.
By Richard Roeper
 