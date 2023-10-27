The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Frayeli Montoya (left), of Venezuela, hugs Elaine Pierce as she relaxes on her living room couch in Pierce’s house in Oak Park, which has become a home for migrants who had been stuck at Chicago police stations, Thursday, Oct. 19. A retiree with terminal cancer, 68-year-old Pierce opened her bungalow to migrant families in early August. Advocates say she’s an example of the resolve needed to turn the migrant crisis into an opportunity.

Frayeli Montoya (left), of Venezuela, hugs Elaine Pierce as she relaxes on her living room couch in Pierce’s house in Oak Park, which has become a home for migrants who had been stuck at Chicago police stations, Thursday, Oct. 19. A retiree with terminal cancer, 68-year-old Pierce opened her bungalow to migrant families in early August. Advocates say she’s an example of the resolve needed to turn the migrant crisis into an opportunity.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 24 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Temperatures broke records and climbed above 80 degrees, the Bears beat the Raiders at Soldier Field, and thousands of protesters took to downtown streets to call for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A pedestrian walks on the sidewalk in the 5000 block of North Damen Avenue past Winnemac Park in Lincoln Square on the North Side as temperatures climbed above 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24. The average high for Oct. 24 in the Chicago area is 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A couple sits in the grass near Montrose Harbor on the North Side as temperatures reached higher than 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Erin Henry, of the UIC Flames women’s basketball team, gives a ball to Raven Harvey, a Beautiful Lives Project participant, during the Court of Dreams event at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Flames Athletic Center in the Little Italy neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 19. Members of the UIC Flames women’s basketball team taught basketball skills to participants of the Beautiful Lives Project, which organizes events for people with disabilities.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Beautiful Lives Project participants cheer during the Court of Dreams event at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Flames Athletic Center in the Little Italy neighborhood, Thursday, Oct. 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Employees work on nut and caramel covered apples at the new Brown Sugar Bakery production factory at 7637 S. Western Ave on the South Side, Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Owner Stephanie Hart stands in the new 10,000-square-foot Brown Sugar Bakery manufacturing facility at 7637 S. Western Ave. on the South Side, Thursday, Oct. 26.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent celebrates after the Bears beat the Raiders at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields celebrates with teammates and walks off the field after the Bears beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A group of Jewish demonstrators leads a pro-Palestinian protest. They are preparing to be cited by Chicago police officers for blocking the South Clark Street and West Ida B. Wells Drive intersection, Monday, Oct. 23. The group demanded a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Palestinian supporters wave flags on Michigan Avenue during a rally in the Loop, where thousands of protesters called for a ceasefire, an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, and an end to Israeli occupation amid the Israel-Hamas war, Saturday, Oct. 21.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Yehudis Hecht guides children into lighting candles for the Jewish Sabbath in her Evanston home, Friday, Oct. 20. Hecht is good friends with Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were held hostage and released by Hamas.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Elaine Pierce watches as Melanny Castro, 2, a migrant from Venezuela, plays with toys at Pierce’s Oak Park home, Thursday, Oct. 19. A retiree with terminal cancer, 68-year-old Pierce opened her bungalow to migrant families in early August. Advocates say she’s an example of the resolve needed to turn the migrant crisis into an opportunity.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Jose Hernandez recalls his travel from Venezuela to Chicago during an interview at Elaine Pierce’s home in Oak Park, Thursday, Oct. 19.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate after a 37-year-old man was shot near the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile hotel in the 500 block of North Rush Street in the River North neighborhood, Monday, Oct. 23.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Edward H. Gobbo, 64, walks out of his home to his vehicle in Niles, Thursday, Oct. 26. His bankruptcy saw him get out of having to pay $4 million he owed on loans from Washington Federal Bank for Savings. One month after getting out of bankruptcy, Gobbo again was getting the first of what ultimately was millions of dollars more in loans from the Bridgeport bank that ended up being shut down for fraud. When the bank went bust, Gobbo or his immediate family owed more than $3.8 million on 27 residential loans, some of them years overdue.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters march on Michigan Avenue during a rally in the Loop, where they called for a ceasefire, an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and an end to Israeli occupation amid the Israel-Hamas war, Saturday, Oct. 21.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A sailboat moves into Montrose Harbor and people enjoy the Lakefront Trail on the North Side as temperatures climbed above 80 degrees, Tuesday, Oct. 24. The average high for Oct. 24 in the Chicago area is 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus yells on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman runs in a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman (#21) celebrates with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (#11) after Foreman scored a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field, Sunday, Oct. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Su Xie, who has lived in Brighton Park for over 10 years, holds a sign and joins other protesters who oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum seekers at the intersection of West 38th Street and South California Avenue on the Southwest Side, Friday, Oct. 20. Many of the protesters are Brighton Park residents who expressed their concerns for their safety and their homes’ property values.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Dozens protest by a city-owned lot near West 38th Street and South California Avenue, decrying the city’s plan to turn it into a migrant encampment in Brighton Park, Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sonia Zhu speaks during the public comment period of a community meeting at Kelly High School, holding up a petition with allegedly thousands of signatures, demanding a stop to the city’s plan to turn a site in Brighton Park into a tent shelter for asylum seekers, Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

