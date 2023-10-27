Picture Chicago: 24 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Edward H. Gobbo, 64, walks out of his home to his vehicle in Niles, Thursday, Oct. 26. His bankruptcy saw him get out of having to pay $4 million he owed on loans from Washington Federal Bank for Savings. One month after getting out of bankruptcy, Gobbo again was getting the first of what ultimately was millions of dollars more in loans from the Bridgeport bank that ended up being shut down for fraud. When the bank went bust, Gobbo or his immediate family owed more than $3.8 million on 27 residential loans, some of them years overdue.