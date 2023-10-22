The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Halas Intrigue Sports Bears

Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain

One game doesn’t solve the Bears’ quarterback situation.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
SHARE Halas Intrigue podcast: Bears win, but QB questions remain
Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent warms up before Sunday’s game.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break down a rare Bears win and wonder who will play quarterback for the Bears next week: rookie Tyson Bagent or Justin Fields.

New episodes of “Halas Intrigue” will be published regularly with accompanying stories collected on the podcast’s hub page. You can also listen to “Halas Intrigue” wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsLuminarySpotify and Pandora.

