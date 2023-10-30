Indiana man facing murder charges in shooting death of Chicago teen and his sister

An Indiana man is facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of two Chicago siblings, one of whom was 16-years-old in south suburban Matteson last week.

Kephren Ferguson — a 34-year-old Hammond, Indiana resident — was arrested over the weekend in connection with the shooting.

Matteson police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive in Matteson about 10:30 p.m. Thursday night and found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head and a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in his head and chest, according to police. Both victims were taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting was spurred by an argument between two adult roommates, and that Ferguson, the boyfriend of one of the roommates, killed the two victims, who were the siblings of other roommate.

Ferguson is being held by the Indiana Sheriff’s Department while awaiting extradition to Illinois, according to police. He currently faces a first degree murder charge for the woman’s death and was denied bond Sunday, according to court documents.

Ferguson was previously convicted of felony theft and felony burglary, according to court records. He has since pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed habitual criminal charges, and had been released on bond September 28.

