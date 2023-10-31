Menu Planner: Treat yourself with cast iron-roasted, bone-in chicken pieces

Cast iron roast chicken parts

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus 10 minutes resting time

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic

3 pounds bone-in chicken pieces (2 split breasts, 2 drumsticks, 2 thighs and 2 wings with tips discarded)

2 tablespoons butter

6 sprigs fresh thyme

Adjust oven rack to middle position. Place 12-inch cast-iron skillet on rack; heat to 450 degrees. Combine paprika, salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic in bowl. Pat chicken dry with paper towels; sprinkle all over with spice mixture. When oven is heated, carefully remove hot skillet. Add butter to skillet; add thyme sprigs when butter has melted. Place chicken in skillet, skin side down, pushing thyme sprigs aside as needed. Transfer skillet to oven and cook 15 minutes or until internal temperature of breasts reaches 160 degrees. Remove from oven and let chicken rest in skillet 10 minutes. Transfer chicken to platter and spoon pan juices over top; serve. (Adapted from “The Chicken Bible,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 436 calories, 41 grams protein, 29 grams fat (60% calories from fat), 10 grams saturated fat, 1 gram carbohydrate, 145 milligrams cholesterol, 651 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Note: Decrease calories and fat by removing skin from chicken.

Creamy pasta with bacon and peas

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for the pasta plus about 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound mini-shell or other small pasta

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 teaspoons butter

8 slices lean bacon, cut crosswise into thin pieces

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 cups frozen peas

2 tablespoons half-and-half

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

4 ounces finely grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to directions; reserve 1 cup pasta water and drain. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet on medium. Add oil, butter, bacon and some pepper. Cook 4 minutes or until bacon is crisp. Immediately add peas; cook and stir 2 minutes. Add the half-and-half and mint. Add cooked pasta to skillet; stir to mix. Add lemon juice. Bring to a simmer on low; remove from heat. (Mixture should be thickened.) Add some pasta water for desired thickness. Add Parmesan; stir to mix. Serve. (Adapted from “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.”)

Per serving: 438 calories, 17 grams protein, 19 grams fat (39% calories from fat), 7.1 grams saturated fat, 50 grams carbohydrate, 35 milligrams cholesterol, 492 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Balsamic honey-glazed lamb chops

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 shoulder or rib lamb chops (about 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves (or 1 1/2 teaspoons dried)

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup honey

4 small fresh pears, cored and cut into 10 slices each

Brush chops with oil and sprinkle with thyme, pepper and salt. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook chops 10 minutes, turning once. In another large skillet, combine vinegar and honey; bring to a boil. Add pears to simmering vinegar mixture, turning to coat. Cook 3 minutes or until pears are glazed and just tender. Place browned chops into mixture. Turn chops every minute to glaze with sauce. Cook to desired doneness. Serve chops with glazed fruit and drizzle with sauce.

Per serving: 272 calories, 19 grams protein, 8 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 2.6 grams saturated fat, 32 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 181 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Corn and black bean wraps

Go meatless: Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium black beans, 1 (11-ounce) can rinsed Mexican-style corn, 1/2 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro and 1/4 cup salsa. Spoon one-fourth of bean mixture down center of each of 4 8-to-10-inch flour tortillas; fold ends and roll. Wrap each in foil; place on baking sheet and bake 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated and cheese is melted. Serve with extra salsa and reduced-fat sour cream. Add a sliced avocado salad on lettuce.