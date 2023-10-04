Murder, robbery charges filed after man beaten to death in Belmont Cragin

A 43-year-old man is accused of a beating a man to death during a robbery Monday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Oscar Cruz, 43, was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, Chicago police said. Cruz, of the 5000 block of West George Street, was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing later Wednesday.

Cruz was identified as the attacker who struck the still-unidentified man, 55, several times during the course of a robbery just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

An autopsy Tuesday found the man died on the scene of traumatic brain injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cruz was arrested late Monday afternoon in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Area detectives are investigating.