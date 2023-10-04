The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Murder, robbery charges filed after man beaten to death in Belmont Cragin

Oscar Cruz, 43, was arrested Monday afternoon after police identified him as a suspect in the attack in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Murder, robbery charges filed after man beaten to death in Belmont Cragin
A judge’s gavel

Adobe Stock Photo

A 43-year-old man is accused of a beating a man to death during a robbery Monday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Oscar Cruz, 43, was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery, Chicago police said. Cruz, of the 5000 block of West George Street, was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing later Wednesday.

Cruz was identified as the attacker who struck the still-unidentified man, 55, several times during the course of a robbery just before 8:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

An autopsy Tuesday found the man died on the scene of traumatic brain injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cruz was arrested late Monday afternoon in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Downstate man gets 4.5 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
Bishop Ford reopens following shooting
Girl, 16, stabbed to death during fight in Loop
5 wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum-seekers: ‘We are at capacity’
The Latest
Cultures worldwide claim some variation on the fritter, but apple belongs to the Midwest. Kelli Stanko for WBEZ
Taste
Apple fritter season in Chicago is here — five local spots for these yummy fried treats
The familiar fall delights are within reach of almost every Chicago neighborhood — and most are under $5 apiece.
By Contributor
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,100 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 41 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
_Woodsassault.png
Politics
Downstate man gets 4.5 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
The case against Shane Woods, of downstate Auburn, began as one of the more serious cases against an Illinois resident stemming from the Capitol attack.
By Jon Seidel
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Bishop Ford reopens following shooting
The shooting injured a front seat passenger and happened near the Beaubien Woods shortly after 10 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage are shown a waterfront scene from the movie “She Came to Me.”
Movies and TV
‘She Came to Me’ characters are too unbearable to be funny
Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei star in the strange story of a N.Y. composer, his high-strung wife and a seductive tugboat captain.
By Richard Roeper
 