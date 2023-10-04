Grant Park 220 set for July 6-7 in Chicago as NASCAR releases 2024 schedule

Though most of the dates had already leaked, NASCAR officially released its 2024 schedule Wednesday, confirming the Grant Park 220 will be held in Chicago on July 6-7.

NASCAR returns to Chicago despite some pushback from politicians and downtown residents.

New Zealander Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 that played out during a ferociously stormy weekend in Chicago.

“Man, what an experience,” van Gisbergen said after his rain-shortened Chicago victory. “With the crowd out here, it was so cool. This is what you dream of.

“It was tough but a lot of fun.”

Choose Chicago and the Chicago Sports Commission released the findings of their independent economic impact report, which showed that the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend exceeded initial economic forecasts despite historic rains, delivering a total economic impact of $108.9 million [link] for Chicago from corporate spending and non-local attendees who said that the Chicago Street Race was their sole or primary reason for travel, according to a statement from NASCAR. This is in addition to another estimated $6.2 million in economic investment from attendees who said that the event was equally important as other attractions in their decision to travel to Chicago, NASCAR said.

In a wet, wild race that was delayed by a record-setting storm and eventually shortened from 100 to 75 laps to get to the end before darkness fell, van Gisbergen avoided all kinds of pitfalls — bumps, slippery spots, tire barriers and a gnarly Turn 6 at Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive; stalked an impressive list of drivers in front of him; and finally passed leader Justin Haley on Lap 70, bringing it home from there.

It was the first win by a Cup driver in his first race since Johnny Rutherford pulled off the feat in 1963.

The season-opening Daytona 500 is set for Feb. 18 and the season will conclude in Phoenix on Nov. 10, according to the schedule.

NASCAR also confirmed it will finally bring its top Cup Series to Iowa for the first time. Cup Series drivers will race at Iowa Speedway in Newton — about 40 minutes east of Des Moines — in June.