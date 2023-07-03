Singing after the rain: Race promoters praise NASCAR weekend, but deeper dives will come

NASCAR weekend in Chicago has passed — with most participants getting soaked from the rain — and it’s now to be decided if anyone really got hosed.

Was the event, its competition disrupted and concerts canceled because of the weather, worth it financially or a promotional tool for the racing organization and the city? And will either side want to do it again? The contract gives ample leeway for the city or NASCAR to cancel the three-year deal.

“We fully intend to come back next year,” Julie Giese, NASCAR’s president of the Chicago Street Course, said Monday, a sunny day that came too late for organizers.

While record rainfall cut into ticket sales and concessions, the weekend otherwise was a success and the final race, shortened by approaching darkness, excited fans, she added.

“It’s not about revenue. It’s about introducing our sport to a new audience and showcasing the beauty of Chicago,” Giese said.

She said NASCAR invested $50 million to set up and take down equipment for the course.

Clearing out is no small matter for NASCAR. A spokesman said 800 semitrucks are being put to work. They have to haul away 2,250 pieces of a concrete barrier wall, each 12 feet by 3 1/2 feet and weighing 10,000 pounds. There’s also 4.25 miles of fencing and four pedestrian bridges. The spokesman also said 2,000 workers supported the event.

Two alderpersons from wards in the central area weren’t ready to welcome NASCAR’s return, at least until they see an outside review of the weekend. Both fielded constituent complaints about hassles from street closures for the races around Grant Park.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th) and Brian Hopkins (2nd) said the city needs an independent cost-benefit study before agreeing to have NASCAR back.

“The city showed well on the world stage,” Conway said, adding that residents’ concerns about noise and gridlock deserve more attention.

In a deal settled with former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, NASCAR signed an agreement for three annual street race festivals in July, with options for two more years. But the contract contains clauses allowing either party to cancel ensuing events for “convenience” by giving adequate notice. The drivers are due back July 6-7, 2024.

Lightfoot’s successor, Mayor Brandon Johnson, embraced NASCAR. Johnson attended its events Friday night and Sunday and a source said Lightfoot showed up Saturday.

Johnson’s press aides did not return messages for comment Monday.

Critics have said the Lollapalooza music festival delivers a better return for the city with less disruption. Chicago’s promoters insisted the city got what it needed from the weekend — the panoramic TV shots of its world-class skyline and lakefront park.

“NASCAR really did an outstanding job with a terrific challenge from the rain,” said Jack Lavin, president and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

“The fans were resilient. The spirits were high. If we want to reignite our tourism economy, we have to do large-scale events like this.”

While NASCAR is committed to Chicago, Giese said the company will look at improvements, including course modifications, after getting feedback from drivers. While some drivers complained about the tight street layout and hairpin turns, they became more positive about the course through the weekend, she said.

“Our drivers showed that there were a lot more passing opportunities [than they thought] and they enjoyed it,” Giese said.

NASCAR had projected 100,000 attendees for the weekend. But with rain and cancellations, crowds were sparse in even the public access areas much of the time.

Giese declined to release figures for ticket sales, although she said 80% of buyers were first-time NASCAR attendees. Some tickets were given away at events on the city’s South and West sides.

Tickets for both days started at $269 per person but rose into the thousands of dollars for premium packages. Social media lit up with the event’s price for a six-pack of Busch Light and Budweiser — $63.

Giese denied NASCAR priced its concessions too high, calling them in line with other festivals that include concerts.

The contract with the Chicago Park District, which controls Grant Park, said NASCAR has 90 days after the event to report ticket and concession sales. The park district gets a cut of the revenue and a $500,000 permit fee for the event. The permit fee and revenue shares increase for the district in future years.

Contributing: David Struett

