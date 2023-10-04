Chicago Marathon 2023: Where to watch, course map and more

The 2023 Chicago Marathon will take place Oct. 8, with 47,000 runners making their way through the city, from 35th Street to Sheridan Road.

Whether you’re heading out early to cheer from the sidelines or supporting from the comfort of your couch, here’s what to know about the annual event.

When is the race?

Each race group has a specific start time when they will take off from Grant Park.

Men’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:20 a.m.

Women’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:21 a.m.

Marathon handcycle: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

The course

The start and finish line areas are in Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The course goes north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35th Street.

2023 Chicago Marathon map Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Can I watch from the start and finish lines?

Start and finish line areas will only be open to registered participants, event staff and ticketed guests. Most spectators will have to cheer on along the route and meet runners after the race in designated areas in Grant Park.

The East Side Viewing Area is a ticketed zone where spectators can watch as runners cross the finish line. Ticketed guests will enter Grant Park at Michigan Avenue and 11th Street. Guests must pass through a security screening and present a ticket in exchange for a wristband to enter the area. Tickets are currently sold out.

Where can I cheer runners on along the route?

Spectators can cheer on runners along the 26.2-mile route throughout the city. Run clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, neighborhood associations and international groups also organize cheer zones where they encourage runners as a group.

Bank of America also has designated cheer zones, including a Shamrock Shuffle cheer zone in Lincoln Park; the mile-13.1 halfway cheer zone near Chicago’s West Side; the Charity Block Party at mile-15 near Whitney Young High School and others.

For a full list, visit the race website.

How can I watch or listen from home?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. The coverage will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On radio, 670 The Score will provide live coverage of the race from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

How can I track a particular runner?

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon app allows viewers to track individual participants. It’s available to download on Apple and Android devices, under the name “ChiMarathon.”

Where, when does the race end?

The finish line is at the south end of Grant Park. Elite runners are expected to cross first at about 9:30 a.m. All runners must finish within 6 ½ hours, which is about a 15-minute mile pace.

How can I find a runner after the race?

The post-race party and designated runner reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m.

To access the park, spectators must pass through security and bag screening at either the entrance on Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or the entrance on Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

What’s the best way to avoid the course?

Public transit is the easiest way to get around and avoid road closings. Various L trains and buses can get you near Grant Park and around the course. The CTA will be providing extra race-day L and bus service.

When do I have to move my parked car from the course?

Any cars parked along the course will be towed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

