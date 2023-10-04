The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago Marathon 2023: Where to watch, course map and more

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon returns to the city Sunday, Oct. 8.

By  Katie Anthony and Katelyn Haas
   
SHARE Chicago Marathon 2023: Where to watch, course map and more
Caio Silva from São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, races toward the finish line along South Columbus Drive near Grant Park during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Caio Silva from São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, races toward the finish line along South Columbus Drive near Grant Park during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times (file)

The 2023 Chicago Marathon will take place Oct. 8, with 47,000 runners making their way through the city, from 35th Street to Sheridan Road.

Whether you’re heading out early to cheer from the sidelines or supporting from the comfort of your couch, here’s what to know about the annual event.

When is the race?

Each race group has a specific start time when they will take off from Grant Park.

Men’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:20 a.m.

Women’s Marathon wheelchair: 7:21 a.m.

Marathon handcycle: 7:23 a.m.

Marathon Wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m.

Marathon Wave 2 (blue): 8 a.m.

Marathon Wave 3 (orange): 8:35 a.m.

Spectator access to Grant Park begins: 9:30 a.m.

The course

The start and finish line areas are in Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The course goes north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35th Street.

2023 Chicago Marathon map

2023 Chicago Marathon map

Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Can I watch from the start and finish lines?

Start and finish line areas will only be open to registered participants, event staff and ticketed guests. Most spectators will have to cheer on along the route and meet runners after the race in designated areas in Grant Park.

The East Side Viewing Area is a ticketed zone where spectators can watch as runners cross the finish line. Ticketed guests will enter Grant Park at Michigan Avenue and 11th Street. Guests must pass through a security screening and present a ticket in exchange for a wristband to enter the area. Tickets are currently sold out.

Where can I cheer runners on along the route?

Spectators can cheer on runners along the 26.2-mile route throughout the city. Run clubs, nonprofit organizations, businesses, neighborhood associations and international groups also organize cheer zones where they encourage runners as a group.

Bank of America also has designated cheer zones, including a Shamrock Shuffle cheer zone in Lincoln Park; the mile-13.1 halfway cheer zone near Chicago’s West Side; the Charity Block Party at mile-15 near Whitney Young High School and others.

For a full list, visit the race website.

Related

How can I watch or listen from home?

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will provide complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. The coverage will also be available on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels, from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On radio, 670 The Score will provide live coverage of the race from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

How can I track a particular runner?

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon app allows viewers to track individual participants. It’s available to download on Apple and Android devices, under the name “ChiMarathon.”

Where, when does the race end?

The finish line is at the south end of Grant Park. Elite runners are expected to cross first at about 9:30 a.m. All runners must finish within 6 ½ hours, which is about a 15-minute mile pace.

How can I find a runner after the race?

The post-race party and designated runner reunite area of Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m.

To access the park, spectators must pass through security and bag screening at either the entrance on Jackson Drive and Michigan Avenue or the entrance on Ida B. Wells Drive and Michigan Avenue.

What’s the best way to avoid the course?

Public transit is the easiest way to get around and avoid road closings. Various L trains and buses can get you near Grant Park and around the course. The CTA will be providing extra race-day L and bus service.

When do I have to move my parked car from the course?

Any cars parked along the course will be towed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Next Up In News
Former Signature Room workers protest restaurant’s abrupt closure, seek back pay: ‘We are not going to stand for it’
NASCAR Chicago Street Race returning in 2024 with briefer road closures
Small steps, slight delay for key parts of Johnson’s progressive agenda
Alcalde de Nueva York viaja a Latinoamérica con un mensaje para los solicitantes de asilo, mientras Chicago planea viaje a la frontera
Retrasan demolición de los Damen Silos a la espera de una revisión federal
Concejal Ray López anuncia candidatura contra ‘Chuy’ García para congresista
The Latest
Martin Torres (center), a former cook at the Signature Room who worked at the company for 5 years, chants during a protest Wednesday with other former workers represented by Unite Here Local 1 outside the John Hancock Center on the Magnificent Mile. The union alleges that the operator of the Signature Room failed to give 132 workers adequate notice of their job losses before abruptly closing last week.
News
Former Signature Room workers protest restaurant’s abrupt closure, seek back pay: ‘We are not going to stand for it’
Workers rallied outside the former John Hancock Center Wednesday over claims the restaurant violated state law.
By Isabel Funk
 
Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson switched from No. 17 to No. 16 this season.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Jason Dickinson readjusting to grinder role after last year’s top-six cameo
Out of necessity, the Hawks used Dickinson in a more offensive role the second half of last season. Now back on a new-look fourth line with Nick Foligno and Corey Perry, though, he feels more at home.
By Ben Pope
 
Superstar singer Bad Bunny is set to host and be musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 21.
Movies and TV
Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny slated to host ‘SNL’ as post-strike season gets underway
The long-running sketch comedy show will premiere Season 49 on Oct. 14, NBC announced Wednesday.
By Associated Press
 
NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen (91) fist pumps as he celebrates a victory after winning the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Street Race, Sunday, July 2, 2023.
NASCAR In Chicago
NASCAR Chicago Street Race returning in 2024 with briefer road closures
Despite pushback from politicians and downtown residents, the race will be back under new financial terms.
By David StruettFran Spielman, and 2 more
 
Bonnie Raitt performs at last month’s Americana Honors &amp; Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Oct. 5-11: The Mix
Bonnie Raitt’s post-Grammy victory tour, a Broadway-bound Louis Armstrong musical and the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns are among this week’s entertainment highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 