Horoscope for Thursday, Oct 5, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 9 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

An older family member might have excellent advice for you. Certainly, it won’t hurt to listen. Privately, you might also do some serious thinking about the future regarding your home and family. Why not jot down some possible goals?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to study and learn something because you have a disciplined mind. You won’t overlook details; furthermore, you have the mental endurance and focus to finish what you begin. Discussions with others will be practical about serious matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a solid day for finances because you’re in a sensible frame of mind. If shopping, you will buy long-lasting, practical items. If you can get financial advice from someone older —give it serious consideration. You might impress a boss with your conscientious attitude.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you have a strong respect for rules, regulations and your duties. You’re willing to do whatever is expected of you, especially in practical terms. This is why your own physical comforts and needs will seem to be relatively less important. You’re going to get the job done!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to work alone or behind the scenes. In fact, it’s an excellent day to do any kind of research because you have the right mindset to pursue what you need to find. You won’t overlook details. You’ll be like a dog with a bone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with friends and members of groups will probably be about serious, practical matters today. This is a very good day to think, in serious terms, about what you want for yourself in the future. What are your goals? Don’t hesitate to share your hopes with someone else to get their feedback.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today an important discussion might take place, especially with someone older or more experienced. This person might even be your parent or a boss? In any event, people notice you today, and there’s a strong chance they will know that this discussion is taking place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to do some serious studying and learn something that is important. You won’t mind it all. In fact, it will please you to focus on something in a meaningful way. You might also have the energy to make future travel plans, which require attention to detail.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to check details about wills, inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and banking matters. Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you? In any event, you have the patience and mental focus to make great headway in these areas today. Bravo!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A serious discussion with a close friend, spouse or partner might take place today, which is a good thing. Close relationships require definitions of boundaries and expectations. There might also be discussions about shared expenses and the division of labor.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’ll find it easy to work hard and accomplish a lot because you will put your work ahead of your personal wants. This is because you have a strong sense of duty today and you are willing to tackle whatever needs to be done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to teach children. It’s also a good day to practice or hone a particular technique whether it’s related to the arts, for example music, or sports. This is because you will find it easy to be disciplined and persistent.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate Winslet (1975) shares your birthday. You are a generous person with strong convictions. You can’t do enough to help. You fight for and defend the rights of others. This is the year to create solid foundations in your life. Take charge of your health. Exercise is important. Work, stay grounded and levelheaded.

