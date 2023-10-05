The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Gas stoves aren’t the problem when it comes to toxic benzene emissions

An idling car or truck in the street probably emits more benzene than your average bacon and eggs meal cooked on a gas stove.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Gas stoves aren’t the problem when it comes to toxic benzene emissions
If City Council members want to really cut down on emissions, they should emulate Evanston, which has banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers and trimmers and lawnmowers, a Sun-Times reader suggests.

If City Council members want to really cut down on emissions, they should emulate Evanston, which has banned gasoline-powered leaf blowers and trimmers and lawnmowers, a Sun-Times reader suggests.

stock.adobe.com

II am a Ph.D. chemist, 40 years of industry experience, with a background in emissions controls from motor vehicles, lawn and garden equipment and industrial sources, as well as the propane and natural gas business.

City Council members Ald. William Hall (6th) and Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) are right to point out the blatant mismanagement of Peoples Gas transmission pipe replacement, but presumably this is also a failure of the state regulatory bodies.

They are wrong to point at cooking with natural gas or propane as a major source of benzene, and claiming this as a reason to discontinue the use of these fuels in homes. Methane, the “gas” in “natural gas,” is 87 times more potent a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. This is the real problem of natural gas, and why the pipeline replacement program needs to be performed far more speedily: We can’t allow natural gas to leak into the air.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Benzene is a bad actor, but we are more likely to be exposed to high concentrations every time we fill our car’s gas tank. The EPA estimates that benzene from gasoline emissions is over 8,000 times the benzene emissions in homes. The paper the alderpersons cite, if read closely, mixes up short-term exposure risks and long-term exposure limits. These are critical differences, and we can’t allow them to go unchallenged.

An idling car or truck in the street, where the catalytic converter has cooled off, probably emits more benzene than your average bacon and eggs meal tested by the researchers.

If these two City Council members want to do real good on emissions, they should copy Evanston’s ban on gasoline-powered leaf blowers and trimmers and lawnmowers. Battery-powered leaf blowers etc., are cheap, quiet, and have zero air emissions compared with even the best gas-powered models.

Simon Doughty, Ph.D., Lincoln Park 

Tent camps are too close to traffic

There is an increasing number of tents along DuSable Lake Shore Drive and some at Inner Lake Shore Drive (at Irving Park). They are extremely close to traffic lanes. If there is a rollover accident, there are going to be some major injuries and possible fatalities. Why doesn’t the city address this now before there is a horrible conclusion?

John Maloney, Edgewater

Lock up Trump

A gag order is not enough to curb Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric. He must be incarcerated like any other defendant who threatens judges, witnesses and anyone else who is part of the justice system that is holding him accountable. Trump has already been treated better than any other citizen would have been. Lock him up.

Michael Shepherd, Bellwood 

Next Up In Commentary
DCFS needs grade-A leadership to overcome systemic failures
Bears need to choose: No wins or know wins
‘Hillbilly Elegy’ senator rebuffs Sen. Dick Durbin’s 4th bid to confirm Chicago federal prosecutor
Kevin McCarthy’s reign as House speaker ended like it started — under Matt Gaetz’s thumb
City Council should pass ordinance to require new buildings be all-electric
Seen any good theater lately? Now is the time
The Latest
Chris Rock attends a fashion show Monday ion Paris.
Movies and TV
Chris Rock set to direct MLK movie based on local author’s bio
Film version of Jonathan Eig’s book ‘King: A Life’ will have Steven Spielberg as executive producer.
By Darel Jevens
 
Westinghouse’s Leavell Windfield, Jr., (4) catches a pass and heads for the end zone.
High School Football
High school football scores from Week 7
All the scores from around the ara.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Ex empleados se manifiestan el miércoles representados por Unite Here Local 1 afuera del edificio en 875 N. Michigan Ave.
La Voz Chicago
Ex empleados del Signature Room dicen que no les avisaron del cierre, presentan demanda
El restaurante del piso 95° cerró permanentemente la semana pasada. Los trabajadores exigen sueldos atrasados.
By Isabel Funk
 
A photo of Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins playing in a game.
Bears
Bears’ Teven Jenkins to return Thursday vs. Commanders
Jenkins had been sidelined by a right calf injury he suffered in training camp.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle pitched her 2024 budget to the Cook County Board of Commissioners Thursday.
Politics
Preckwinkle pitches 2024 budget with no new taxes, more money for asylum-seeker health care
The county’s CEO wants to tap reserves to keep some programs launched with federal pandemic relief dollars after that lifeline ends.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 