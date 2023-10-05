The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Secret recordings allege ties between Berrios relative and notorious Chicago mobster. ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends.’

The feds revealed the details of that conversation as they sought a prison sentence of more than five years for James Weiss, who was convicted earlier this year of bribing two Illinois lawmakers.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Secret recordings allege ties between Berrios relative and notorious Chicago mobster. ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends.’
merlin_114084786.jpg

James T. Weiss walks out of Dirksen Federal Building with his lawyers after being found guilty of bribery, Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The brother of convicted businessman James T. Weiss was once secretly recorded insisting Weiss had been “partners” with the late mobster Frank “The German” Schweihs, and that Weiss once turned to Schweihs for help with “some Russians” who “busted up” his store.

“Jimmy and Frank were good friends,” Joseph Weiss said during that recorded conversation, according to federal prosecutors. “And some Russians were muscling Jimmy, but Frank was on the run. Frank was in hiding and Jimmy called Frank and said ‘hey,’ cause they were partners. And Jimmy says, ‘Hey man, these guys just busted up my f---ing store. Scared the f--- out of the girls, this and that, you know, I need your help, where the f--- are you?’”

The feds revealed the details of that conversation in a 24-page court memo filed late Wednesday night as they sought a prison sentence of more than five years for James Weiss, who was convicted earlier this year of bribing two Illinois lawmakers. 

Related

They also insisted that James Weiss’ argument last week — that the state of Illinois would have benefitted from the legislation at the center of his corrupt bribery scheme — should “offend” the judge and the public. 

“Indeed, this sort of flimsy effort to justify criminal conduct is grounds to impose a more serious sentence, for it demonstrates [James Weiss] does not understand the gravity of his crime,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine O’Neill wrote.

James Weiss, son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, is due to be sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger. He’s the same judge who last year gave a nearly five-year prison sentence to former state Rep. Luis Arroyo for Arroyo’s role in the bribery scheme. 

Related

Weiss paid thousands of dollars in bribes to Arroyo and then-state Sen. Terry Link in a bid to pass legislation affecting unregulated gambling devices known as sweepstakes machines. Link secretly cooperated with the feds and faces sentencing for his own tax crimes March 6.

The feds’ memo Wednesday also alleged that James Weiss has been known to risk $20,000 gambling several times a week.

Meanwhile, Joseph Weiss also faces criminal charges in an indictment made public earlier Wednesday. It alleged that Joseph Weiss lied to the FBI about his brother’s ties to Schweihs, who died in 2008. Joseph Weiss is also charged with attempted obstruction of justice. 

His indictment references a grand jury number tied to the indictment of Iman Bambooyani, an associate of James Weiss’ who is charged with a prostitution conspiracy.

Related

The memo filed late Wednesday revealed that Joseph Weiss had been secretly recorded by law enforcement discussing his brother’s ties to Schweihs and another unnamed associate. During that secretly recorded conversation, someone said that “Jimmy was telling me that’s how he met” the unnamed associate, “back with the, um, massage parlors.” 

Joseph Weiss allegedly replied, “yeah” and said the unnamed associate “stepped in and saved his life.” Then he allegedly went on to tell the story of the “Russians” who “were muscling Jimmy,” and how Schweihs had been in hiding.

“He’s like, ‘Jim, I’m underground right now,’ he goes, ‘but I’ll have someone call you right back.’ And somebody called Jimmy and told him to go see” the unnamed associate, who then straightened everything out, Joseph Weiss allegedly explained.

“Ever since then, they’re partners on everything,” Joseph Weiss added, according to prosecutors. He also allegedly said the unnamed associate is “like a gangster, but he’s an honest guy. If you’re his friend, you’re his friend.”

Next Up In Crime
Woman sexually assaulted during Englewood home invasion
3 in custody after Chicago police squad car struck by gunfire in New City
16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Loop; year after brother was killed on South Side
Downstate man gets 4 1⁄2 years for assaulting officer on Jan. 6, still faces murder charges in Skokie woman’s death
Man facing murder, robbery charges in connection with beating death in Belmont Cragin
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Woman sexually assaulted during Englewood home invasion
The woman was on the front porch of a home in the 7300 block of South May Street when someone she didn’t know approached and put his arm around her neck, pushing her into the home, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Bears
Three keys for Bears vs. Commanders
The Bears are riding a 14 game losing streak into suburban Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2:15 a.m. en la cuadra 6300 al sur de Kildare. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
3 in custody after Chicago police squad car struck by gunfire in New City
One round penetrated the windshield of an officer’s squad car and an officer suffered minor lacerations from shattered glass, police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I miss my son after collapse of my marriage
Man feels like a failure after falling ill and getting cut off from his youngest child.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Marc Smith, director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Judge Patrick Murphy on Thursday issued two contempt of court orders against DCFS director Marc Smith for violating rights of two children left sitting in facilities for months, records show.
Editorials
DCFS needs grade-A leadership to overcome systemic failures
With the impending departure of Marc Smith, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is back to searching for a new director who is willing and capable of tackling the child welfare agency’s intractable problems.
By CST Editorial Board
 