The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Immigration News Metro/State

City seeks donations — and ideas — to provide for migrants as temperatures drop

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff, asked residents to step up on both fronts as cooler fall weather hits Chicago and the flood of asylum-seekers continues.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE City seeks donations — and ideas — to provide for migrants as temperatures drop
Scarleth Plaza, 30, chats with Marioxi Leon, 36 and her three daughters, 6-year-old Paulina, 15-year-old Marleivis and 2-year-old Anthonela, all asylum-seekers from Venezuela, pictured outside their tents last month as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side. City officials are seeking more donations to help new arrivals as the weather turns cold.

Scarleth Plaza, 30, chats with Marioxi Leon, 36, and her three daughters, 6-year-old Paulina, 15-year-old Marleivis and 2-year-old Anthonela, all asylum-seekers from Venezuela, while sitting outside of their tents last month as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side. City officials are seeking more donations to help new arrivals as the weather turns cold.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

City officials are asking residents to step up donations of badly needed coats, boots, sweaters,  socks and other warm clothes as 17,000-plus asylum-seekers and counting — most coming from Venezuela — prepare to weather their first Chicago winter. 

Besides those bare necessities, the city is also seeking more ideas on where to house the burgeoning migrant population, which grows by busloads every day, courtesy of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders aiming to stretch the resources of Democratic-led sanctuary cities like Chicago.

Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s deputy chief of staff, pointed residents on Thursday to cityofchicago.org/support to pitch in on both fronts, as overnight weekend temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s. 

“Given the fact that we have a change of seasons, we want to make sure that we have donations that are adequate for that with the winter coming,” Pacione-Zayas said during a virtual briefing with reporters. 

The city webpage outlines organizations accepting donations, including the Chicago Furniture Bank, Instituto del Progreso Latino and Cradles to Crayons Chicago. The latter two groups have Amazon wish lists with hundreds of items new arrivals need, from shampoo and diapers to winter hats and scarves. 

City of Chicago flyer

City of Chicago flyer

Provided

Related

The webpage also has a form for residents to suggest buildings that could become shelters, as the city now opens a new one roughly every eight days, according to Pacione-Zayas. 

The only major parameters for potential shelters: They must hold at least 200 people, can’t require major repairs and should have access to showers “or the ability to support a shower trailer.”

“It’s an economy of scale for us,” Pacione-Zayas said. 

More than 17,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago since last summer, a number that figures to balloon as Abbott now sends busloads from the southern border around the clock, ignoring the city’s 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. 

Related

“We have anywhere between 23 to 25 buses that we would expect to be coming on a 24/7 cycle,” Pacione-Zayas said, later adding that the city still doesn’t have locations or a timeline nailed down yet for Johnson’s plan to erect massive “base camps” for the arrivals. 

“We are hopeful that we’ll be able to put some stakes into the ground soon. But we’ve got to do our due diligence, not only on the location [but on] the way that it’s going to be staffed and how we’re going to have some oversight,” she said, acknowledging the tight timeline with frigid temperatures just around the corner. 

“Our whole crew that is on the ground receiving people have grave concern about that. You have people coming off the bus with wet shoes, which means they literally crossed the Rio Grande before they got on the bus. I’m thinking about that in the context of our winter,” she said. 

For donations of clothing and supplies, the city is seeking new items only. Additional questions can be sent to donations@cityofchicago.org. 

Here are other ways to help:

  • Donate to Park Community Church and Refugee Community Connection’s free store: The store, called “Nuevos Vecinos,” or “New Neighbors,” helps to clothe recently arrived immigrants. According to the group’s website, its helps clothe 100-200 asylum seekers every week.
  • Donate items to Erie Neighborhood House: This social services nonprofit is seeking donations of clothing and hygiene products. All items must be new and can be dropped off at one of three Erie House locations: 1347 W. Erie St., 1701 W. Superior St. and 4225 W. 25th St. The full list of items can be found at eriehouse.org.
City of Chicago flyer

City of Chicago flyer

Provided

Next Up In News
600 women to build homes for Habitat for Humanity Chicago
Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at age 80
Judge orders relocated General Iron on Southeast Side to remain closed
Chicagoans looking for new COVID-19 shot face supply issues, insurance hiccups
Woman in custody in fatal Loop stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16
16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin
The Latest
Women volunteers with Habitat for Humanity Chicago hold up a frame at a construction site in West Pullman. More than 600 volunteers have signed up for this month, and about 50 arrived to work Thursday.
News
600 women to build homes for Habitat for Humanity Chicago
Around 50 women kicked off the organization’s yearly Women Build month, the organization’s largest, working on three homes at 124th Street and Union Avenue.
By David Struett
 
San Francisco Mayor London Breed, second from right, reacts after WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announces an expansion franchise for the San Francisco Bay Area during a news conference at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA awards expansion franchise to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the expansion team will begin play in the San Francisco Bay Area for the 2025 season.
By Janie McCauley | Associated Press
 
The Big Ten logo is displayed on a football field.
College Sports
Big Ten releases updated football matchups for 2024 and beyond
The opponent list had to be updated when the league added Washington and Oregon.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Samuel Corona (right), an activist with the Alliance of the Southeast, chants, “Stop General Iron!” at a rally outside City Hall in June.
Environment
Judge orders relocated General Iron on Southeast Side to remain closed
The rebranded metal-shredding operation will remain closed for now, a Cook County Circuit judge ruled Thursday.
By Brett Chase
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears’ inactives vs. Commanders: S Jaquan Brisker playing despite hamstring injury
Brisker was listed as questionable after hurting his hamstring in practice Wednesday.
By Jason Lieser
 