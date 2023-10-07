Chicago outdoors: Far-from-home limpkins and enjoying backyard nature
Alan Anderson photographing limpkins far from home and Dominic Wroblewski sending artful photographs of observations in his backyard are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Alan Anderson sent photos of limpkins, including the one above, from an outing on Sept. 29 to get a friend a “life bird” at Chicago Botanic Garden. “Have you seen one of the more than half dozen of them reported in Illinois this fall?” he asked. “(With climate change, we likely will see more.)” Their range reaches into Florida, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology (allaboutbirds.org/guide/Limpkin/overview), which also noted, “This bird’s haunting cries, heard mostly at night, are otherworldly and unforgettable.”
WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
DALE’S MAILBAG
“I hope that these photos are worthy of publication. They were all taken in my backyard on the Southwest side of Chicago.” Dominic Wroblewski
A: Not only worthy, but it is that appreciation of the natural world immediately around us that I consider my life’s work. The photo below is one of many he sent.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Capt. Doug Kloet, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., North Branch Pizza & Burger Co., Glenview, 7:30 p.m., chicagolandmuskiehunters.org/meetingschedule.asp
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Barry Jacobson, public affairs officer for the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, on boating safety, Salmon Unlimited, Thornwood Restaurant & Lounge, Wood Dale, 7 p.m., salmonunlimitedinc.com
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Vince DeMarte (history/evolution of Chaos Tackle) and Brian Skaife (Chaos tackle and using it, if time, he’ll talk cameras), Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies, Inc., Schaumburg Golf Club, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Isaac Lakich, National Walleye Tour Angler, “Fall Fishing for Fat Walleyes,” Lake Geneva Fishing Club, Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Estates, 6 p.m., lakegenevafishingclub.com
Thursday, Oct. 12: Eric Esko, of Musky & Pike Dreamers Guide Service, on post-turnover muskie and pike, Riverside Fishing Club, Berwyn Moose Lodge 424, 6:30 p.m., RiversideFishingClub.com
HUNTER SAFETY
Oct. 12-13: Chicago, carryinillinois.com
Oct. 21-22:Mokena, info@FrankfortSportsmanClub.com
FALL TROUT
Today, Oct. 7: Scheduled opener of early catch-and-release fall trout in Illinois, but may be delayed because of hot water. Check updates at ifishillinois.org
FISH TOUR
Next Saturday, Oct. 14: Tour Root River Steelhead Facility, Racine, Wis., 9 a.m.-3 p.m., https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/lakemichigan/RootRiverOpenHouse
MARITIME FUNDRAISER
Oct 26: Maritime folklore and fundraising, Chicago Maritime Museum, Chicago photographer, Barry Butler, and Tall Ships captain, Tom Kastlle host, chicagomaritimemuseum.org/events.html
LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES MEETING
Nov. 1 (virtual meeting Nov. 9):Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant’s Lake Michigan meeting, including tracking fish with acoustic telemetry, emerging research on PFAs in Lake Michigan fishes and Indiana DNR fisheries report, Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk classroom, Portage, Ind., 6-8:30 p.m. register at purdue.ag/fall-2023-fisheries