The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Howard Brown health care workers kick off two-day strike, seek better pay and benefits

The union’s demands include a raise of the minimum hourly wage of $21 from $16.07, affordable health insurance, layoff protections and notices, overtime pay for shifts longer than eight hours, remote work options and negotiations before the changes of job duties.

By  Phyllis Cha
   
SHARE Howard Brown health care workers kick off two-day strike, seek better pay and benefits
Danielle Ragland, an internal communications representative at Howard Brown Health for two and a half years, cheers outside Howard Brown Health 63rd in the Englewood neighborhood during an unfair labor practice strike, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Danielle Ragland, an internal communications representative at Howard Brown Health for two and a half years, cheers outside Howard Brown Health 63rd in the Englewood neighborhood during an unfair labor practice strike, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

More than 30 Howard Brown Health workers showed up on the picket line Tuesday at the Englewood clinic to kick off a two-day strike seeking better pay and working conditions.

More than 300 members of the Howard Brown Health Care Workers United are expected to show up at the picket line today, organizer Sarah Hurd said.

“It is unfortunate that our leadership does not want to come to the table and bargain with us in a fair way over a fair contract,” said Louis Spraggins, a partner services coordinator at Howard Brown’s Englewood clinic, 641 W. 63rd St.

Demands from the union include a raise of the minimum hourly wage of $21 from $16.07, affordable health insurance, rights for the union to be at the table for decision-making, layoff protections and notices, overtime pay for shifts longer than eight hours, remote work options and negotiations before the changes of job duties. Of those in the union who voted, 96% voted to strike.

Howard Brown has brought proposals, including a new minimum wage of $19.23 for retail employees, a 5.4% increase for base wages this year, a $1,200 contract signing bonus and expanded benefits for part-time staff, including two weeks paid leave for gender-affirming care, one new holiday and three to five weeks vacation, a spokesperson said in a statement Nov. 3.

“In the same way that our patients rely on us, we must provide our staff with the tools they need to best serve our community,” said Katie Metos, vice president of external relations at Howard Brown Health, in a statement. “Whether or not our staff choose to join the picket line this week, we will be ready on Thursday to come together and continue to serve our community in the ways that we know no one else can.”

The next bargaining session is Nov. 21. The union put Howard Brown’s most recent contract offer to vote starting Tuesday. The vote will conclude on Sunday.

Spraggins said one of the reasons he, and many others, joined the strike was because leadership changed appointment times from 40 minutes to 20 minutes, which greatly affected patient care.

Spraggins, whose job includes sexual health counseling and contact tracing for sexually transmitted infections, said he also wants to see better benefits for employees.

This is the second strike by unionized workers at the LGBTQ+ focused Chicago health care facilities this year. In January, workers held a three-day strike, during which 440 workers protested the organization’s decision to lay off 61 union workers in the midst of contract negotiations. 

These layoffs, which the union filed a claim regarding with the National Labor Relations Board, were found to have merit or partial merit. As a result, all 61 workers were offered their positions back, with 24 taking the offer.

The union has around 366 members and includes nurse practitioners, physicians assistants, case managers and Brown Elephant employees and organizers are expecting to see everyone on the picket lines, Peterson said.

The locations for the strike are 4025 N. Sheridan Rd., 3501 N. Halsted St. and 641 W. 63rd St. Tuesday and Wednesday. The union will hold a rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Howard Brown’s Halsted clinic.

Next Up In News
City Council moves to rein in unruly crowds at its meetings
Medics, patients stranded in Gaza battle as Biden says ‘hospital must be protected’
Teen wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says
The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics, but it has no means of enforcement
Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home
The Latest
Downers Grove North’s fan section raises banner during the Class 4A Super-Sectional game against Kenwood last season.
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 156: Revealing the preseason Super 25 rankings
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the top teams and discuss each of the 25 that earned a spot in the preseason rankings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Dozens of Pro-Palestinian and Palestinian American demonstrators protest in the lobby of City Hall after being removed from City Council chambers on Oct., 13, 2023.
City Hall
City Council moves to rein in unruly crowds at its meetings
New rules ban profane, vulgar, threatening, abusive or disruptive language. Also out: banners, signs, large bags and sharp objects.
By Fran Spielman
 
Laura Hiestand, Schaumburg, with a 5-pound smallmouth bass from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin. She caught it during an outing with guide Mike Norris. Provided photo
Sports
Chicago fishing: Lakefront perch begins, pier passes begin Wednesday
Perch fishing beginning on southern Lake Michigan and pier passes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_117325719.jpg
Cubs
New Cubs manager Craig Counsell wants the pressure? Good — because it’s not going anywhere
All Jed Hoyer and Counsell have to do now is win big — Theo Epstein and Joe Maddon big, if not bigger — or it’s a bust.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Philipp Kurashev carries the puck.
Blackhawks
Philipp Kurashev’s chemistry with Connor Bedard bodes well for him and Blackhawks
Kurashev has six points in his first seven games this season while emerging as an impactful puck retriever and setup man for Bedard on the first line.
By Ben Pope
 