Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Earthquake measured at 3.6 magnitude confirmed in Putnam County

The shaking may have extended into parts southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A U.S. Geological Survey map of an earthquake’s reach from Standard, Illinois.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake in central Illinois on Wednesday may have shaken areas in Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana.

U.S. Geological Survey

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has been confirmed near a small village in Putnam County Wednesday morning, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries but about 120 people reported feeling it, according to the U. S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 4:41 a.m. about 2 12 miles south of Standard, in Putnam County, said the USGS.

Standard is located about 110 miles southwest of Chicago.

The temblor occurred about 2.9 miles below the Earth’s surface, the USGS said.

Administrative Lt. Doug Bernabei with the Peru Police Department, located several miles north of Standard, said he was making coffee when his house shook. Suspecting it might be a quake, he turned on his police radio and heard numerous calls coming into 911 dispatch from residents.

“We received voluminous amounts of 911 calls. It was literally one call after another,” he said. “It shook my house. It wasn’t a rattle, I thought something hit the house. A lot of people were waking up.”

Bernabei said he had not heard of any reports of damage because of the quake. He said Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch based in Peru and which covers several north-central Illinois communities received many dozens of calls from residents who felt the quake.

A USGS earthquake mapindicated that the shaking may have extended into parts southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana.

Randy Simpson, a dispatcher for Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch Center, said dispatchers on duty at the time received numerous calls from people who felt the ground shaking or the noise of their homes rattling. There were no reports of damage, he said.

Simpson, who lives in Mendota about 16 miles north of Standard, said he was watching TV and didn’t feel the quake. But a friend who lives in the same community texted him to say he had just felt an earthquake and that his house shook.

“He said, ‘Did you feel that?’ And I was like ‘Feel what?’” Simpson said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Check back for updates.

