CPD unit that reviews cops’ use of force ‘critically understaffed,’ Illinois attorney general’s office says

A key Chicago Police Department unit that reviews cops’ use of force is woefully understaffed and suffers from a backlog of unfinished reports, an assistant Illinois attorney general told a federal judge Thursday.

Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer oversees a 2019 consent decree that settled a lawsuit over widespread abuses of civil rights identified by a Justice Department probe.

The decree — which stems from the public outrage over a video of an officer’s fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald — identified nearly 600 areas of reforms, which a former federal prosecutor is monitoring.

In a hearing on the status of the consent decree, Assistant Attorney General Samuel Kennedy said Thursday that one unit, the Tactical Review and Evaluation Division, is “a critical component of the consent decree.”

The unit had a backlog of 2,702 cases in July, which has more than doubled to 5,116, Kennedy said. In February, the unit had 54 police officers and now has 47. The department is adding four part-time employees to the unit but that isn’t going to be enough to address the three-month backlog, Kennedy said.

Pallmeyer said she was concerned that cops aren’t getting quick feedback from the reviews of their use of force incidents.

“I think it’s a lot more meaningful when you hear feedback immediately, rather than months down the road, when you maybe don’t even remember the episode all that well,” she said.

Cmdr. Sean Joyce, who runs the unit, said he would like to see the unit complete its reports in 30 to 60 days. In addition to uses of force, the unit reviews incidents in which officers point their firearms and when officers get involved in foot chases.

The mission of the unit, formed in 2017, is to recommend training for officers instead of investigating whether discipline is necessary as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability does, Joyce said.