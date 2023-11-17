The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson places his hand on his chest as the national anthem plays during a graduation ceremony for new firefighters at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, Thursday, Nov. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 20 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

A Chicago firefighter died battling a blaze in Lincoln Park, several protesters demanding peace in Gaza were detained at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, and Hannibal Buress performed stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Police Department personnel triage patients at the scene after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A person is taken away via ambulance after a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails near the Howard CTA station on the North Side, Thursday, Nov. 16.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Officers make their way up the escalators asking protesters to leave or they will be arrested at the Accenture Tower at 500 W Madison Ave in the Loop, Monday, November 13, 2023. protesters blocked the escalators and elevators to the upper floors of the building in support of Palestine

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A protestor peers out of the transport vehicle after being arrested outside the Accenture Tower at 500 W Madison Ave in the Loop, on Monday, November 13, 2023. protesters blocked the escalators and elevators to the upper floors of the building in support of Palestine.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Officers make their way up the escalators asking protesters to leave or they will be arrested at the Accenture Tower at 500 W Madison Ave in the Loop, Monday, November 13, 2023. protesters blocked the escalators and elevators to the upper floors of the building in support of Palestine.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DISNEYHOME_111023_6.jpg

The dining room of Walt Disney’s birthplace home located at 2156 N. Tripp Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood, Friday, Nov. 10.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Amanda Anderson, founder of The Last Chapter Book Shop in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, smiles at The Last Chapter Book Shop, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department personnel investigate after an early morning blaze in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park, Monday, Nov. 13. Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price, 39, who joined the department in 2009, was taken from the fire to Illinois Masonic where he died of his “significant injuries,” authorities said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago Fire Department personnel mourn outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after a firefighter passed after battling an early morning blaze in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 13. Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price, 39, who joined the department in 2009, was taken from the fire to Illinois Masonic where he died of his “significant injuries,” authorities said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Matt Martin (47th) listens during a City Council meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

RAMOVA_111623_3.jpg

Ramova Theatre, located at 3520 S. Halsted St. in the Bridgeport neighborhood, is now owned by Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance the Rapper, Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The United States flag is reflected on the glasses of Harold Moore, who served in the army for four years, as he speaks to a reporter during the City of Chicago’s Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony at Soldier Field, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bob Zajdel poses for a portrait in Bensenville, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Zajdel played the customer in the well-known Victory Auto Wreckers commercial.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

DOORDASH_111623_2.jpg

Shirelle Shaw, mother of Truman and Terrance Thomas Jr., wipes her eyes during a press conference over the shooting of her sons while they were delivering food, outside Chicago Police Headquarters on the South Side, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Truman was fatally shot, while his brother was wounded.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Danielle Ragland, an internal communications representative at Howard Brown Health for two and a half years, leads a chant outside Howard Brown Health 63rd in the Englewood neighborhood during an unfair labor practice strike, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hiola G. Alston, 79, sits in a pew at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Alston was among those who dropped off four boxes of petitions earlier this week urging the Illinois Commerce Commission to vote against Peoples Gas’ proposed rate hike.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Hannibal Buress stands in the hallway outside his dressing room before performing stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hannibal Buress and drummer Jesse Williams, aka Drum Smoke, laugh as they chat about which outfit Buress should wear for his headlining stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune performance at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hannibal Buress paces backstage as he waits to get announced to perform stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 2.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

