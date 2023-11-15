The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Entertainment and Culture Music Celebrities

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper new owners of Ramova Theatre

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” said Hudson.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper new owners of Ramova Theatre
Ramova Theatre, 3250 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport, Friday afternoon, March 19, 2021.

The Ramova Theatre, 3250 S. Halsted St. in Bridgeport, is photographed in 2021. The theater is undergoing a massive restoration/renovation project and will reopen as a live entertainment complex.

Mengshin Lin/Sun-Times

Three entertainment superstars are now the proud owners of a slice of Chicago history.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper are at the helm of the soon-to-reopen and newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport, it was announced Wednesday. The deal also includes a partnership with New York-based Other Half Brewing.

The trio are co-owners of the venue along with developer/investor Tyler Nevius, who purchased the property and the adjacent vacant lot from the city In 2017 for $1, according to a 2020 Sun-Times story.

The new venue will boast a 1,500-seat live music venue, and beer garden/grill. The exact opening date for the new venue has not been announced, though “fall 2023” has been revealed.

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” said Hudson, in the official announcement.

Shuttered for more nearly 40 years, the site at 3250 S. Halsted St., opened in 1929 as an ornate, single-screen movie theater. It closed in 1985 but was spared demolition after the neighborhood community rallied to save the iconic structure. Their efforts also resulted in the theater earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

“I believe the cultural divides in our communities will always be bridged and uplifted by music and the arts,” said Jones in a statement. “With Ramova, I see a future where the rich cultural heritage of Chicago shines even brighter alongside the country’s most talented artists, which will inspire future generations to come and bring glory to America’s Second City.”

The Ramova will also offer educational programs, workshops, “and amplify community initiatives from local non-profits.”

Peter Falkner, a familiar name in the Chicago music scene as the general manager of Thalia Hall, House of Blues and The Empty Bottle, has been named director of operations for the Ramova.  

“Chicago will always be part of who I am,” Chance said via statement. “I joined the team at Ramova to give back to the city that’s given me so much and to provide a stage to showcase the incredible talent Chicago has to offer.”

Next Up In Entertainment
From bodybuilding bouncer to TV craftsman on ‘Windy City Rehab’ — what’s next for Ari Smejkal?
Dear Abby: Boyfriend’s new bad habits have me ready to leave
Cookbook inspired by ‘Ted Lasso’ series scores big-time recipes
‘Hunger Games’ prequel overindulges, stretching clunky story way past 2 hours
Horoscope for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Cierra Duk’s Red Hots pero anuncia un nuevo concepto
The Latest
Zach LaVine with his hands on his hips in a white Bulls uniform
Bulls
Zach LaVine doesn’t deny trade rumors as Bulls officially a broken team
While the two-time All-Star guard did his best to dance around specifics, LaVine made it very clear that both he and the Bulls are discussing a possible exit strategy at some point this season. With a locker room already dealing with certain opinions of LaVine, this latest talk is not about to help.
By Joe Cowley
 
_ComEd.jpeg
Chicago corruption trials
‘Life’ at stake? Ominous prediction made as sentencing hearings loom in ComEd bribery case
It’s a sign of how serious all sides are taking the sentencing of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
By Jon Seidel
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.
Crime
3 carjacked at gunpoint within 40 minutes on North Side
The carjackers used cars to box in their victims’ cars before approaching them Tuesday night in Lake View, Lincoln Square.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., the father of the suspect in a deadly Highland Park Fourth of July Parade shooting, turned himself in Wednesday to begin a 60-day jail sentence while wearing a T-shirt reading “I’m a political pawn.”
Highland Park parade shooting
Robert Crimo Jr. threatened with contempt for wearing ‘I’m a political pawn’ T-shirt to court
By the time the father of the Highland Park parade massacre suspect appeared in the courtroom, the shirt was inside out. But the judge still lambasted him.
By David Struett
 
A U.S. Geological Survey map of an earthquake’s reach from Standard, Illinois.
News
Earthquake measured at 3.6 magnitude confirmed in Putnam County
The shaking may have extended into parts southern Wisconsin, southeastern Iowa and northwest Indiana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
By Sophie Sherry
 