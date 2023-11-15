Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper new owners of Ramova Theatre

Three entertainment superstars are now the proud owners of a slice of Chicago history.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Chance The Rapper are at the helm of the soon-to-reopen and newly renovated Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport, it was announced Wednesday. The deal also includes a partnership with New York-based Other Half Brewing.

The trio are co-owners of the venue along with developer/investor Tyler Nevius, who purchased the property and the adjacent vacant lot from the city In 2017 for $1, according to a 2020 Sun-Times story.

The new venue will boast a 1,500-seat live music venue, and beer garden/grill. The exact opening date for the new venue has not been announced, though “fall 2023” has been revealed.

“My mother always taught us to take care of home first, so to support the rehabilitation of this extraordinary theater with such a rich history in Chicago means more to me than one could imagine,” said Hudson, in the official announcement.

Shuttered for more nearly 40 years, the site at 3250 S. Halsted St., opened in 1929 as an ornate, single-screen movie theater. It closed in 1985 but was spared demolition after the neighborhood community rallied to save the iconic structure. Their efforts also resulted in the theater earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2021.

“I believe the cultural divides in our communities will always be bridged and uplifted by music and the arts,” said Jones in a statement. “With Ramova, I see a future where the rich cultural heritage of Chicago shines even brighter alongside the country’s most talented artists, which will inspire future generations to come and bring glory to America’s Second City.”

The Ramova will also offer educational programs, workshops, “and amplify community initiatives from local non-profits.”

Peter Falkner, a familiar name in the Chicago music scene as the general manager of Thalia Hall, House of Blues and The Empty Bottle, has been named director of operations for the Ramova.

“Chicago will always be part of who I am,” Chance said via statement. “I joined the team at Ramova to give back to the city that’s given me so much and to provide a stage to showcase the incredible talent Chicago has to offer.”

