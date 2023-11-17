The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Chicago Police Board votes to fire cop who dragged woman by her hair and knelt on her neck

Officer David Laskus was found guilty of various violations including using excessive force and making a false report in the arrest of Mia Wright.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Chicago Police Board votes to fire cop who dragged woman by her hair and knelt on her neck
Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Mia Wright, 25, cries as she discusses a violent encounter with Chicago police officers during a press conference in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall on the West Side, Thursday morning, June 4, 2020.

Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Mia Wright, 25, cries as she discusses a violent encounter with Chicago police officers during a news conference in the parking lot of the Brickyard Mall in June 2020.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

The Chicago Police Board on Thursday voted to fire an officer who dragged a woman by her hair and knelt on her neck in an encounter that was captured on video and went viral.

In an 8-0 vote, officer David Laskus was found guilty of all administrative charges leveled against him — including using excessive force and making a false report — in the arrest of Mia Wright in the parking lot of Brickyard Mall on May 31, 2020.

The officer’s “dishonesty relates directly to his public duties as a police officer and render him unfit to hold that office,” the board’s written ruling states.

Former Supt. David Brown and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability had both recommended Laskus be fired for his actions that day.

The confrontation occurred during a tumultuous weekend of demonstrations and looting sparked by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Wright was in a car with several family members in the mall’s parking lot when police, for no apparent reason, began to smash the windows of the vehicle with batons and order everyone out. Laskus grabbed Wright’s hair and yanked her from the car.

While Wright was on the ground, he knelt on her back and neck. Wright, who got a piece of glass in her eye from the shattered window, was held overnight at a nearby police station.

Wright has said the violent actions by police left her blind in her right eye, potentially ending her dream of becoming a paramedic. The family has said they were puzzled as to why police targeted their car.

Laskus claimed someone in the car had been holding a hammer and attempting to loot a Champs Sporting Goods store.

But last June, COPA stated in a 22-page report about the confrontation that “Officer (David) Laskus fabricated the existence of the hammer to justify his actions.”

Laskus also admitted that there was no evidence of looting or a hammer found in the car, according to the written ruling.

“Since there was no evidence that Ms. Wright had engaged in any criminal activity, (Laskus) had no basis to detain her or to arrest her,” the ruling states.

Laskus also said that he didn’t file a Tactical Response Report, which is required when an officer uses excessive force, because he didn’t believe the force he used was excessive, the written ruling states.

The city settled a lawsuit brought by Wright and others with her that day for $1.67 million in February 2022.

“While the Board understands (Laskus) was faced with challenging circumstances during the period of civil unrest that took place following the death of George Floyd, Respondent’s response to these circumstances was unjustified,” the ruling states.

Contributing: Mitch Dudek, Sophie Sherry

Next Up In News
These Venezuelan newcomers in Rogers Park found a way to connect by forming a rock band
In crooked Bridgeport bank case, investigators are looking into longtime city contractor
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
Fundraiser for firefighter Andrew Price surpasses goal of $25,000: ‘He taught us to love harder, act kinder and search for joy’
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the U.S.
Beverly family shaken after carjacking and theft weeks apart: ‘A lot of trauma in a short period of time’
The Latest
These Venezuelan students at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park (from left) Ahiled, Luis and Antony formed a band and performed at a school assembly.
Education
These Venezuelan newcomers in Rogers Park found a way to connect by forming a rock band
At Sullivan High School, music has been a way for three new arrivals to connect with teachers, each other and the homes they left behind.
By Elly Fishman | WBEZ
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We’re ready to help if our friend leaves his horrible wife
She’s driving everyone out of his life by berating him and ordering him around.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
CTAHOLIDAY_111723_17.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Making the holiday trains: How CTA decks the L’s at Santa’s Skokie workshop
It takes three months to ready the festive rail cars, which will start picking up passengers Nov. 24.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A Brackenbox dumpster on North Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park.
The Watchdogs
In crooked Bridgeport bank case, investigators are looking into longtime city contractor
They’re looking at ties between a dumpster company, owned by James W. Bracken III, and a former city official who was on the bank’s board, the Sun-Times has learned.
By Tim Novak
 
Randi Forrest.
Chicago’s Next Voices
Aging brings creaks and groans but also grace and joy, Chicago’s Next Voices guest columnist writes
Seniors face challenges in getting around and, ah, getting it on, Randi Forrest says, and need an outlet to share concerns — including how to get by in a world geared to younger people.
By Randi Forrest
 