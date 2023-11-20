Dear Abby: Bride, groom want shower but have no room for gifts

DEAR ABBY: Several of our grandchildren have had weddings in the last few years, along with showers and receptions. They all had plans to move into residences of their own. The shower gifts were household items — nothing extravagant, but nice.

Our granddaughter is now planning to be married in the next few months, and she wants all the things the previous grandkids wanted. Her parents will only go so far.

This granddaughter and her fiance have agreed to live with the groom’s recently widowed mother, who has a fully furnished home and a spare bedroom. The newlyweds may have a bedroom to decorate, but the rest of the house belongs to someone else. Packing up gifts for storage will require a place to put them, because other family members don’t have spare room.

How do we have a normal shower for a couple who won’t have room for their gifts? Renting a unit can get expensive. By the way, the bride does have a job and income, but the groom is currently unemployed. — WON’T FIT IN KENTUCKY

DEAR WON’T FIT: Forgive me if this seems judgmental, but more practical than figuring out where this young couple is going to store the loot would be for them to concentrate on his finding a job. It would also be a good idea for them to have premarital counseling before she moves in with his mother to be sure they are on the same page regarding money, children, problem-solving and a myriad of other things that can ruin a marriage.

For this shower, consider showering the couple with good wishes and gifts of cash for them to invest until they are ready to use it.

DEAR ABBY: I was blessed to work for President John F. Kennedy at the White House. I’m committed to honoring his memory on the 60th anniversary of his death on Nov. 22, 1963, in gratitude for the life of such an inspiring leader who promoted world peace.

On Nov. 22, 2023, we are asking people in America and throughout the world to take the initiative and make a promise to do a good deed, as a group or an individual, and to make a positive difference, spreading love, hope and peace by:



Supporting the poor.

Caring for the sick.

Feeding the homeless.

Assisting the disabled.

Protecting refugees.

Planting a tree (to help curb climate change).

Improving the general welfare of children.

Promoting the common good.

Praying for peace.

Thank you, Abby, for spreading this message. — CARMELLA LaSPADA, FOUNDER, NO GREATER LOVE INC.

DEAR CARMELLA: Thank you for helping me make my readers aware of such a positive endeavor. Readers, a generous act is like a pebble in a pond. Its ripples spread endlessly outward.

