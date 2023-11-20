The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Dear Abby Advice Entertainment and Culture

Dear Abby: Bride, groom want shower but have no room for gifts

They’re expecting a bounty of household items they won’t be able to fit in their love nest — a spare bedroom in the home of the groom’s mom.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Bride, groom want shower but have no room for gifts
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: Several of our grandchildren have had weddings in the last few years, along with showers and receptions. They all had plans to move into residences of their own. The shower gifts were household items — nothing extravagant, but nice.

Our granddaughter is now planning to be married in the next few months, and she wants all the things the previous grandkids wanted. Her parents will only go so far.

This granddaughter and her fiance have agreed to live with the groom’s recently widowed mother, who has a fully furnished home and a spare bedroom. The newlyweds may have a bedroom to decorate, but the rest of the house belongs to someone else. Packing up gifts for storage will require a place to put them, because other family members don’t have spare room.

How do we have a normal shower for a couple who won’t have room for their gifts? Renting a unit can get expensive. By the way, the bride does have a job and income, but the groom is currently unemployed. — WON’T FIT IN KENTUCKY

DEAR WON’T FIT: Forgive me if this seems judgmental, but more practical than figuring out where this young couple is going to store the loot would be for them to concentrate on his finding a job. It would also be a good idea for them to have premarital counseling before she moves in with his mother to be sure they are on the same page regarding money, children, problem-solving and a myriad of other things that can ruin a marriage.

For this shower, consider showering the couple with good wishes and gifts of cash for them to invest until they are ready to use it.

DEAR ABBY: I was blessed to work for President John F. Kennedy at the White House. I’m committed to honoring his memory on the 60th anniversary of his death on Nov. 22, 1963, in gratitude for the life of such an inspiring leader who promoted world peace.

On Nov. 22, 2023, we are asking people in America and throughout the world to take the initiative and make a promise to do a good deed, as a group or an individual, and to make a positive difference, spreading love, hope and peace by:

  • Supporting the poor.
  • Caring for the sick.
  • Feeding the homeless.
  • Assisting the disabled.
  • Protecting refugees.
  • Planting a tree (to help curb climate change).
  • Improving the general welfare of children.
  • Promoting the common good.
  • Praying for peace.

Thank you, Abby, for spreading this message. — CARMELLA LaSPADA, FOUNDER, NO GREATER LOVE INC.

DEAR CARMELLA: Thank you for helping me make my readers aware of such a positive endeavor. Readers, a generous act is like a pebble in a pond. Its ripples spread endlessly outward.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Advice
Horoscope for Monday, Nov. 20, 2023
Someone in Chicago isn’t wasting time on family disputes
Dear Abby: People keep trapping me, talking my ear off
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023
Dear Abby: Date nights seldom happen because girlfriend usually brings her kids
Horoscope for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
The Latest
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by
She was hit in the arm just after midnight in the 3600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Crime
Man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire
Gilbert Sims was found in the garage after police and firefighters responded to a blaze in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue around 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
72-year-old man fatally shot in Logan Square
Police said the shooter may have been traveling in a white sport-utility vehicle when the 10 p.m. attack happened in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Illinois Capitol in Springfield. The state’s Medicaid reimbursement rate is considered too low by many in the health care industry.
Other Views
The cost of caring for nursing home patients has skyrocketed, but Illinois’ Medicaid reimbursement hasn’t kept up
The state has essentially said “do more with less,” and we have, but there comes a point when stretching a dollar eventually tears it in two, a nursing home administrator writes.
By Monica Plymale
 
LIFE_111823_11.jpg
West Garfield Park
West Garfield Park restaurant reopens after fatal crash over Labor Day weekend: ‘God keeps like a forcefield around here’
LiFE Restaurant on West Madison Street shut down when the victim of a deadly shooting plowed into the facade. It marked the second time in six years that a driver smashed into the nutritious eatery after a shooting.
By Andy Grimm
 