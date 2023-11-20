1 dead after freight train, semitruck collide in Back of Yards rail yard

First responders are trying to recover a person who died after a freight train backed into FedEx semitruck in the Back of the Yards, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The collision happened about 6:30 a.m. in the Norfolk Southern rail yard at 350 W. Garfield Ave., fire spokesperson Walter Schroeder said.

The department did have not more details.

350 west Garfield Norfolk and Southern rail yard. A freight train has struck a semi Semi was stopped on tracks on rail property updated information indicates we have a fatality CFD is making recovery. (Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 20, 2023

