Monday, November 20, 2023
1 dead after freight train, semitruck collide in Back of Yards rail yard

The collision happened about 6:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of South Lowe Avenue.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
A person died Monday when a freight train backed into a FedEx semitruck in the Back of the Yards, fire officials said.

First responders are trying to recover a person who died after a freight train backed into FedEx semitruck in the Back of the Yards, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The collision happened about 6:30 a.m. in the Norfolk Southern rail yard at 350 W. Garfield Ave., fire spokesperson Walter Schroeder said.

The department did have not more details.

The Latest
Bears
2024 NFL draft tracker: Bears control No. 1 and No. 4 picks
A week-by-week update where the Bears will pick in the upcoming draft.
By John Silver
 
Will your Thanksgiving table feature some healthy side dish options?
Taste
Healthy Thanksgiving side dishes: Will these be on your table?
The healthiest side dishes switch up the flavor, texture and nutritional profile.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
A Chicago police SUV
Crime
Girl, 16, grazed in Irving Park neighborhood drive-by
She was hit in the arm just after midnight in the 3600 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Chicago firefighter on the scene of house fire in Belmont Cragin in January 2019.
Crime
Man dies in Calumet Heights garage fire
Gilbert Sims was found in the garage after police and firefighters responded to a blaze in the 8900 block of South Essex Avenue around 11:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Four people were wounded in a shooting July 1, 2022, in West Garfield Park.
Crime
72-year-old man fatally shot in Logan Square
Police said the shooter may have been traveling in a white sport-utility vehicle when the 10 p.m. attack happened in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 