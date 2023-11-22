The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Thousands of holiday meals get prepped for delivery to migrants, residents on Thanksgiving

“It’s the greatest thing we do,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy Restaurants, which teams with the Salvation Army to prep and distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meals.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE Thousands of holiday meals get prepped for delivery to migrants, residents on Thanksgiving
Joey Lansing (right), former Levy Restaurants general counsel, and Levy Restaurants CEO Andy Lansing load stuffing on trays to prep for their Thanksgiving day meal deliveries.

Joey Lansing (right), former Levy Restaurants general counsel, and Levy Restaurants CEO Andy Lansing load stuffing on trays to prep for their Thanksgiving day meal deliveries.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The day before Thanksgiving, two brothers stir a vat filled with creamy homemade stuffing. They’re in the baseball stadium-sized kitchen at Guaranteed Rate Field making food that will turn into 4,000 holiday meals.

Andy and Joey Lansing’s stirring is comparable to steering — they’re using mixing tools similar to oars to make 800 pounds of stuffing.

Nearby, more than 30 volunteers cut slabs of turkey and make homemade potato chips and sweet potatoes to prep for the early morning start Thursday.

Then on Thanksgiving, meals will be delivered by semi-truck Thanksgiving morning to the Salvation Army Freedom Center for takeaway, dine-in and mobile outreach, the women’s shelter, Ronald McDonald House Chicago, Lurie Children’s Hospital, shelters and locations the unhoused typically gather.

“It’s the greatest thing we do,” said Andy Lansing, CEO of Levy Restaurants. “Seven hundred people are having a home cooked meal in our restaurants tomorrow.  We’ll be bringing this exact same food to 4,000 more people.”

This is the nationwide restaurant and hospitality company’s 27th year of giveaways, and their third day of prep. Historically, most of the meals have gone to the Salvation Army. But this year meals have also been allocated to serve some of the city’s 25,000 asylum-seekers, many who have been camped out at police stations.

The Levy team adapted plans to include shelters where migrants are staying in the food sharing on Thanksgiving Day.

Plans to bring meals to migrants made this year’s event the largest ever for Levy Restaurants, which serves locations like Guaranteed Rate Field, United Center and both Disney World and Disneyland. They even make dine-in meals at Water Tower Place’s American Girl Cafe. 

The tradition is a “tightly choreographed dance,” said Alison Weber, chief creative officer. Weber, like many volunteers, has been involved since the 1997 inception. She’s been on cranberry duty ever since.

The company’s “best day of the year,” Weber says, will begin at 4 a.m., when meals are warmed and loaded.

If the event is a choreographed dance, chef Robin Rosenberg is the instructor. He handles extensive prep and delivery details, easily rattling off the number of meals served at each location. He says 1200 are will go to migrants.

“They removed the migrants out of police stations and into shelter, so we’re finding out where those are and we’re going there too,” he said. 

“It’s literally like having an army,” Weber added. “And Robin is our leader. It helps everybody be involved and feel good about simply being involved, but then you’re doing the good work on the backend. So it’s really kind of cool.”

Meals will be at Salvation Army Freedom Center at 825 N. Christina Ave. on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A mobile team will deliver meals in communities throughout the day.

Next Up In News
Feds dropped in on Burger King owner the same day they raided Ed Burke’s aldermanic offices
Brighton Park migrant tent site is polluted with metals; city plans cleanup
Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Giant balloons, including Teddy the Turkey and Kermit the Frog, return to city’s 89th Thanksgiving Parade
Companies drop Barrera, Sarandon after their Israel-Hamas war comments
The Latest
Melody Betts stars as Evillene in “The Wiz.”
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 23-29: The Mix
A revival of ‘The Wiz,’ a Pentatonix holiday concert and the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade are among the entertainment highlights of the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Flanked by attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Feds dropped in on Burger King owner the same day they raided Ed Burke’s aldermanic offices
“I was relieved when they said it before they got in the house that I’m not in trouble,” Shoukat Dhanani testified. “Otherwise, I wouldn’t have let them in.”
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
Customers line up at the new Starbucks branch at 5807 S. Western Ave. on Tuesday.
La Voz Chicago
Un nuevo Starbucks espera animar Gage Park y West Englewood
El Starbucks, situado en el 5807 al sur de la Avenida Western, ha añadido 35 puestos de trabajo.
By Kade Heather
 
Hágase una prueba de COVID-19 o haga una cita antes de sentarse a disfrutar de una comida de Acción de Gracias.
La Voz Chicago
Que no se quiten de la mesa las precauciones contra el COVID-19
Las hospitalizaciones ya han aumentado en Chicago en casi un 17%, con un promedio de una muerte por día la semana pasada, según muestran los datos.
By CST Editorial Board
 
La policía encontró a Samuel Cano, de 6 años, y a Josean D. Cano, de 40, alrededor de las 10:20 p.m. el martes en una casa en la cuadra 3500 al oeste de Lyndale Avenue.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran los cuerpos sin vida de hombre y niño en casa de Logan Square
Llevaban allí un tiempo no determinado y se encontraban en “estado avanzado de descomposición”, dijo la policía.
By Sophie Sherry
 