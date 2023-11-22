More lawsuits filed against CTA following Yellow Line-snow plow crash

Two more lawsuits have been filed over the Nov. 16 Yellow Line crash that injured 38 people, according to attorneys representing some victims.

A southbound Skokie Swift train hit snow removal equipment on the tracks near the Howard station. Twenty-three people were sent to hospitals.

Zubair Hussain was hospitalized for three days in “pretty bad shape.” He was knocked unconscious by the impact, according to Joseph Murphy, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, which is representing Hussain and other victims.

The other suit was filed by 19-year-old DePaul student Alishan Zaidi, who is also represented by Clifford. Zaidi told the Sun-Times on Sunday he’s more cautious of riding L trains since the crash.

Murphy said his clients “want to hold the CTA accountable and make sure it never happens again because they’re still going to ride the CTA. A lot of these folks rely on it.”

The Yellow Line remains closed with no expected reopening date, though shuttle bus service is available between Howard and the Dempster-Skokie stations until the train line reopens.

