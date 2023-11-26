The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Age Well Business Well

Assisted living homes’ added fees are driving up consumer costs

These highly profitable facilities often charge $5,000 a month or more and then layer on fees at every step.

By  KFF Health News
   
SHARE Assisted living homes’ added fees are driving up consumer costs
Thomas Delany Jr. Staff Photographer. Sunrise Assisted Living resident, Dan Dunkleman (left), plays a Valentines Day game of bingo with Woodland Elementary West students, Amy Schgiferl (center), 7, and Brandon Keaskowski (right), 6, both of Gurnee. Students in the first grade classes of teachers Jill Unger and Katie Moulds delivered valentines, sang songs, played games, and handed out treats to residents at Sunrise Assisted Living in Gurnee.

Thomas Delany Jr. Staff Photographer. Sunrise Assisted Living resident, Dan Dunkleman (left), plays a Valentines Day game of bingo with Woodland Elementary West students, Amy Schgiferl (center), 7, and Brandon Keaskowski (right), 6, both of Gurnee. Students in the first grade classes of teachers Jill Unger and Katie Moulds delivered valentines, sang songs, played games, and handed out treats to residents at Sunrise Assisted Living in Gurnee.

Assisted living centers have become an appealing retirement option for hundreds of thousands of boomers who no longer can live independently, promising a cheerful alternative to the institutional feel of a nursing home.

But their cost is so crushingly high that most Americans can’t afford them.

These highly profitable facilities often charge $5,000 a month or more and then layer on fees at every step.

Residents’ bills and price lists from a dozen facilities offer a glimpse of the charges: $12 for a blood pressure check; $50 per injection (more for insulin); $93 a month to order medications from a pharmacy not used by the facility; $315 a month for daily help with an inhaler.

The facilities charge extra to help residents get to the shower, bathroom or dining room, to deliver meals to their rooms, to have staff check-ins for daily “reassurance” or just to remind residents when it’s time to eat or take their medication. Some even charge for routine billing of a resident’s insurance for care.

“They say, ‘Your mother forgot one time to take her medications, and so now you’ve got to add this on, and we’re billing you for it,’” said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the nonprofit National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.

About 850,000 older Americans reside in assisted living facilities, which have become one of the most lucrative branches of the long-term care industry that caters to people 65 and older. Investors, regional companies and international real estate trusts have jumped in: Half of operators in the business of assisted living earn returns of 20% or more than it costs to run the sites, an industry survey found. That’s far higher than the money made in most other health sectors.

Related

There are now 31,000 assisted living facilities nationwide — twice the number of skilled nursing homes. Four of every five facilities are run as for-profits. Assisted living is part of a broader affordability crisis in long-term care for the swelling population of older Americans. Over the past decade, the market for long-term care insurance has virtually collapsed, covering just a tiny portion of older people. Home health workers who can help people stay safely in their homes are generally poorly paid and hard to find.

And even older people who can afford an assisted living facility often find their life savings rapidly drained.

Unlike most residents of nursing homes, where care is generally paid for by Medicaid, the federal-state program for the poor and disabled, assisted living residents or their families usually must shoulder the full costs. Most centers require those who can no longer pay to move out.

The industry says its pricing structures pay for increased staffing that helps the more infirm residents and avoids saddling others with costs of services they don’t need.

Prices escalate greatly when a resident develops dementia or other serious illnesses. At one facility in California, the monthly cost of care packages for people with dementia or other cognitive issues increased from $1,325 for those needing the least amount of help to $4,625 as residents’ needs grew.

“It’s profiteering at its worst,” said Mark Bonitz, who explored multiple places in Minnesota for his mother Elizabeth. “They have a fixed amount of rooms.” 

LaShuan Bethea, executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living, a trade association of owners and operators, said the industry would require financial support from the government and private lenders to bring prices down.

“Assisted living providers are ready and willing to provide more affordable options, especially for a growing elderly population,” Bethea said. “But we need the support of policymakers and other industries.”

She said offering affordable assisted living “requires an entirely different business model.”

Others defend the extras as a way to appeal to the waves of boomers who are retiring. “People want choice,” said Beth Burnham Mace, a special adviser for the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. “If you price it more à la carte, you’re paying for what you actually desire and need.”

Yet residents don’t always get the heightened attention they paid for. Class-action lawsuits have accused several assisted living chains of failing to raise staffing levels to accommodate residents’ needs or of failing to fulfill billed services.

“We still receive many complaints about staffing shortages and services not being provided as promised,” said Aisha Elmquist, until recently the deputy ombudsman for long-term care in Minnesota, a state-funded advocate. “Some residents have reported to us they called 911 for things like getting in and out of bed.”

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism on health issues.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Catholic order, New Lenox school pay $2 million over accusation ex-principal raped a student
Used-car dealers keep selling vehicles despite safety recalls. We found dozens for sale.
Feds dropped in on Burger King owner the same day they raided Ed Burke’s aldermanic offices
Brighton Park migrant tent site is polluted with toxic heavy metals; city plans cleanup
Burger King owner’s ‘gut feeling’ told him he should have hired Ed Burke’s law firm
‘I perceived it as a threat.’ Jurors hear how Field Museum scrambled to please a snubbed Ed Burke
The Latest
KW_CST_112623_010.jpg
High School Sports
Kenner Classic high school basketball notebook
Recap of Saturday’s action at the first Kenner Classic at Young
By Kyle Williams
 
Butler.jpg
High School Basketball
Balanced scoring effort powers Butler past Plainfield East
The Lady Lynx’s depth was the difference in the game. Their key players other than Walton showed up and contributed in huge ways
By Kyle Williams
 
An illustration portraying two swans crossing paths.
Someone In Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders where to turn when dating sites aren’t an option
No matter our age or circumstances, we all need options.
By Ismael Perez
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Am I wrong to reduce contact with my late husband’s family?
Widow, now seeing another man, is ready to stop inviting one pair of former in-laws to be houseguests.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 