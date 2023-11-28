Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is another day where your thinking might be cloudy, especially in your communications with daily contacts, siblings, relatives and neighbors. You might confuse them, or they might confuse you. Listen to that little voice on your shoulder. Don’t be naive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day for important financial decisions, because things are a bit fuzzy. This means you can’t really trust your judgment. This will especially apply to cash flow or spending money in any form. If shopping, definitely keep your receipts — and the box.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign; however, it’s at odds with fuzzy Neptune and opposite Mercury. This is the classic combination for wishful thinking and confused communications. Things can’t be a certain way just because you want them to. Open your eyes and deal with reality.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might try to hide something from someone because you don’t want to upset them. Or perhaps you’re trying to save yourself from some embarrassment? Whatever the case, you’re playing your cards very close to your heaving bosom. Double check information related to work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You like to believe the best of your friends. (It’s a strong Leo trait.) You are a loyal friend but you can also be naive. (Oh yes.) Therefore, be careful when dealing with friends or members of groups, especially if something makes you hesitant. Trust your gut instincts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual, especially authority figures. However, you might be sending out the wrong vibes or giving a different impression than you think you are. Possibly, a boss is deceiving you? Or vice versa.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t fall for other people’s propaganda today because it will be easy to do this. Don’t be a sucker. This will especially be true for social media related to religion, politics and foreign countries. Usually, you are very wise at being able to see all sides of a situation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to sign important papers or agree to any important financial matters, especially related to inheritances or how to divide or share property. These are important issues, and if there’s an element of confusion — postpone these decisions for another day. You’ll be glad you did.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today, conversations with partners, spouses and close friends might be like two ships passing in the night. Neither party really grasps what the other one is trying to say. In part, this could be due to wishful thinking. However, it can also be due to different levels of deception.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Work-related issues might be confusing to you today. Possibly, they are confusing because someone isn’t giving you the straight facts. Or there might be a genuine confusion happening because of misinformation or a lack of information. Tread carefully!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you back your kids into a corner, sometimes their only recourse is to lie. Give them enough wiggle room so that they’re not afraid to tell the truth. Meanwhile, deception related to romance is also likely today — mucho confusion, which only leads to disappointment.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Expect confusion in family discussions today. Someone might withhold the truth, or they might be crying crocodile tears and giving you a sob story. Or possibly, you are finally grasping the truth of something? Whatever the case, make an effort to be clear in all your communications with others.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, political commentator, TV host Jon Stewart (1962) shares your birthday. You are constantly curious and you sometimes overextend yourself. You work hard once you embrace something. This is a year of new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Don’t hesitate to take action.

