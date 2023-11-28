The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 158: This season’s first impressions

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen’s weekly breakdown of Illinois high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (1) shoots the ball against DeKalb’s Davon Grant (23).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

In this week’s episode we give our first impressions of the season, our Two Takes and provide a look ahead at a busy week of basketball, including the Chicago Elite Classic.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

