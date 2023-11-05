The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Highland Park parade shooting News Chicago

Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial

If the son takes a plea deal, the trial may be the public’s only look into the evidence against him. Prosecutors say they will call 10 witnesses and read transcripts from the son’s police interrogation in the trial against his father, Robert Crimo Jr.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Highland Park massacre suspect’s dad’s trial starts Monday in possible preview of son’s trial
Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.

Attorney George Gomez, left, speaks to Judge George D. Strickland as Robert E. Crimo Jr., looks on during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill.

AP file

The public will get its first look at the mountain of evidence against the Highland Park massacre suspect on Monday as his father goes to trial on reckless conduct charges.

The trial may be a preview of the case against massacre suspect Robert Crimo III.

If the son takes a plea deal, the trial may be the public’s only look into the evidence against him.

Prosecutors say they will call 10 witnesses and read transcripts from the son’s police interrogation in the trial against his father, Robert Crimo Jr.

Prosecutors say they will show just a fraction of the 10,000 pages of evidence they’ve collected in the cases.

Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of reckless conduct for signing his son’s gun ownership permit when he was too young. Prosecutors say he signed those papers despite knowing the son had expressed suicidal and violent thoughts.

Prosecutors first need to prove Crimo III committed the July 4 massacre — then prove his father knew about the son’s unstable mindset before signing the gun ownership card in 2019, when his son was 19.

The judge presiding over the bench trial said this week the father’s alleged recklessness depends on three things: “What kind of information did the father know, when did he know it,” and what would a reasonable person have done in the same situation?

Prosecutors had asked to play video of the police’s 7 1/2-hour interrogation of Crimo III, in which he allegedly admits to the shooting.

But Judge George Strickland is allowing them to only read a transcript of it.

That ruling came Friday after Crimo III’s defense attorney said playing video may influence any potential jurors in the son’s criminal case.

Crimo III’s defense attorney Gregory Ticsay wanted the judge to prevent even a transcript from being read aloud in court. But Strickland said that was unreasonable and akin to introducing “secret evidence.”

Prosecutors also plan to:

  • show text messages between father and son where the father allegedly called his son “irrational.”
  • call a therapist of Crimo III’s younger brother who had called police to the family’s house twice in 2019 after allegedly hearing concerning thoughts.
  • call a Christian camp counselor who allegedly heard Crimo III make concerning comments about mass shootings when the boy was a freshman in high school. The counselor called the boy’s father, who allegedly tried to minimize the boy’s comments.
  • call a detective who interviewed the son and to show autopsies of victims.

The case, brought by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, may set a precedent for other prosecutors seeking to hold parents responsible for the crimes of their children. Charges are rarely filed against parents of mass shooters.

The trial may be done midweek, Rinehart said in court Friday, but it’s unclear when the judge will issue a ruling. Strickland said it would not be immediate.

Related

Next Up In Highland Park shooting
Federal appeals court upholds Illinois gun ban, finds no 2nd Amendment protection for assault weapons
No testimony from Highland Park massacre suspect at dad’s trial next week
Highland Park massacre suspect’s father wants to call his son as a witness in his own trial next month
Highland Park massacre suspect keeps phone privileges despite rant that FBI staged attack
A North Shore grandfather worries about grandchildren serving in the Israeli military — and hopes for peace
Chicago mayor, Cook County Board president at White House for Biden’s gun safety office launch
The Latest
Mount Carmel’s Kevin Gardner (19) and Darrion Gilliam (17) celebrate after a touchdown against Prospect.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 12
It’s a major shakeup as seven new teams join before the state quarterfinals.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Just Fields throwing in warmups.
Bears
Bears make QB Justin Fields inactive vs. Saints; Tyson Bagent will start
Fields was back at practice in a limited capacity Friday, his first time throwing since dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand.
By Jason Lieser
 
Nazareth’s Jake Cestone (7) celebrates his long reception with fellow receiver Trenton Walker (19).
High School Football
2023 IHSA state football quarterfinal pairings and schedule
high-school-football-ihsa-state-playoff-pairings-brackets-illinois-quarterfinals
By Michael O’Brien
 
Tailpipes, pictured, and mufflers are all part of cars’ exhaust systems. Loud mufflers may soon be caught on camera in downtown Chicago, potentially resulting in traffic tickets for drivers.
Letters to the Editor
Please, City Council, get tough on noisy cars and motorcycles downtown
Drivers diminish quality of life for others when they operate modified muffler systems and window-shaking sound systems in neighborhoods.
By Letters to the Editor
 
A dense fog advisory is in effect Jan. 24, 2020.
Weather
Dense fog advisory issued for Chicago
Visibility could be limited to a quarter mile until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
By Sun-Times Wire
 