Man fatally shot in Washington Park alley

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot standing in a Washington Park alleyway early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Someone in a black sedan shot the man in the back while he was in the alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of East 59th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody, police said.