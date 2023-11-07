The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Sports

Serena Williams honored as ‘fashion icon’ at industry gala

In her acceptance speech at the CFDA awards, she spoke fondly about how she’d learned to express her creativity on the court.

By  Jocelyn Noveck | AP National Writer
   
SHARE Serena Williams honored as ‘fashion icon’ at industry gala
Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday night in New York.&nbsp;

Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday night in New York.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Tennis legend Serena Williams told a glittery fashion industry audience how fashion became a favored mode of expression as she grew up in the public eye, with the tennis court serving as her runway.

“I knew when I was a little girl that I was different, so I explored fashion and style as a way to distinguish myself,” Williams said as she accepted the Fashion Icon award Monday night from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. “In many ways for me, the tennis courts became my runway, and the U.S. Open was my own New York Fashion Week.”

Reimagining the traditional tennis outfit became a way, she said, to express “my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture.”

Williams, who retired from tennis last year, is the first athlete to win the Fashion Icon award, and it was presented to her by Kim Kardashian, a CFDA honoree last year. Kardashian called Williams “fearless, heroic, authentic, iconic — the greatest of all time.”

Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Serena Williams attends the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The fashion industry’s equivalent of Oscar night was held at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan and hosted by Anne Hathaway. In top designer awards, Catherine Holstein of the label Khaite was named womenswear designer of the year, and Willy Chavarria won for menswear. The award for accessories went to Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of the label The Row.

Among other honors: Gwyneth Paltrow accepted the Innovation award for goop, her 15-year old lifestyle brand, presented by Demi Moore. Vanessa Hudgens presented a tribute from the CFDA board of directors to Vera Wang, for her impact on the bridal industry. Designer Maria Cornejo won a lifetime achievement award, presented by Laura Linney.

Reimagining the traditional tennis outfit became a way to express “my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture,” says Serena Williams.

Reimagining the traditional tennis outfit became a way to express “my individuality and my confidence and most importantly, my culture,” says Serena Williams.

Getty Images

There was also a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with a short film by director Hype Williams, introduced by Mary J. Blige and with music by Pharrell.

When Williams, now 42, retired from tennis, she said she needed to make the tough choice to focus on motherhood. She gave birth in August to a baby girl, almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Adira River Ohanian is the second child — and second daughter — for Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017.

In her speech, she spoke fondly about how she’d learned to express her creativity on the court. “I designed skirts out of denim and I wore purple tutus and bodysuits,” she said, “and put beads in my hair, and braids. It was really just a fun time for me.”

Williams studied fashion during her playing career, and in 2018, launched her “S by Serena” clothing line, which she said in her speech was intended “to inspire women women to embrace their bodies and love who they are no matter their size, race or income.”

Among her many thank-yous, she saved her last for her mother, “for actually making those first tennis outfits when I was young.” Watching her sew, she said, ”created this creativity in me that I still have to this day.”

The CFDA awards are presented by Amazon Fashion. Other honors: Alina Cho received a media award, Domenico De Sole won the founder’s award, Mara Hoffman won a sustainability award, and the international award went to Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe.

Next Up In Entertainment
MCA retrospective celebrates Faith Ringgold’s groundbreaking work
Be the last leaf on the tree
‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas’ washes up on Michigan Avenue, on way to (maybe) Broadway
Dear Abby: Recording video shows someone their bad behavior
‘Love Actually,’ the Christmas rom-com about rom-coms, turns 20
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
The Latest
Caldo de pollo (chicken soup) at Los Asadores Mexican Grill in Ravenswood comes with a bevy of accoutrements.
Food and Restaurants
As the weather grows colder, this luscious Mexican chicken soup is the perfect comfort food
As Chicago enters cough-and-sniffle season, Los Asadores is just one of many places to get deliciously restorative “caldo de pollo.”
By Contributor
 
Members of The Salvation Army Chicago give a homeless man some supplies, including blankets and hand warmers, down on Lower Wacker Drive.
City Hall
‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum to help reduce homelessness clears City Council
Tuesday’s 32-to-17 vote to increase the real estate transfer tax on high-end sales is a major political victory for Mayor Brandon Johnson. Next comes a high-stakes, high-cost political battle between Johnson’s progressive coalition and the business community and real estate industry.
By Fran Spielman
 
Tuesday chaotic meeting of the Chicago City Council’s Rules Committee.
City Hall
Shouts, tears, boos from crowd force recess of City Council meeting during heated migrant debate
Several people in the gallery were escorted out by security after an observer singled them out as supporters of welcoming migrants. “These are the people who are against us,” a man shouted.
By Fran Spielman and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Dolo restaurant in the Chinatown neighborhood of Chicago, IL on July 27, 2018.
City Hall
Paid leave ordinance Council vote delayed
The ordinance would require 10 days off a year — five sick days and five vacation days. Companies with 100 or more workers would be reqired to pay out up to seven days of unused time when employees leave.
By Fran Spielman
 
_BombingPic.jpeg
USA vs. Edward M. Burke
Public corruption display at fed courthouse covered at request of Ed Burke’s lawyer
Potential jurors in Burke’s case have been spending time in the ceremonial courtroom of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, which is right across the hall from the public corruption display. Potential jurors could be seen walking through the hallway Tuesday morning.
By Jon Seidel
 