Holiday dining at home: Japanese fried chicken by Executive Chef Hisanobu Osaka at Miru

Executive Chef Hisanobu Osaka

Miru, St. Regis Hotel, 401 E. Wacker Dr.; mirurestaurant.com

Untitled 2023 Holiday Guide ❄️ From us to you, a guide to the sights, sounds and tastes of the season. Read more



“In Japan, the entire month of December is a celebration, with lots of parties with family and friends. The main dish most often served at these events is fried chicken, especially on Christmas. In fact, about 70 percent of the chicken sold in Japan each year is sold during the month of December because fried chicken is so popular as a holiday meal. At Miru, we will plan to offer this dish this year on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to honor this Japanese tradition.” — Executive Chef Hisanobu Osaka

Japanese Fried Chicken

Chef Hisanobu Osaka’s fried chicken will be served on Christmas at Miru. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS FOR FRIED CHICKEN

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

3 cups marinade

dredge

3 cups tempura batter

1 cup tobanjan aioli for dipping

canola oil for frying

INGREDIENTS FOR MARINADE:

1 ¾ cups fish sauce

½ cup inexpensive (cooking) sake

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup grated ginger

½ cup minced garlic (one full bulb)

¼ cup kosher salt

1 Tbsp ground white pepper

1 ⅓ cup sesame oil

INGREDIENTS FOR DREDGE

1 egg white

¼ cup potato starch

INGREDIENTS FOR TEMPURA BATTER

2 cups tempura flour

2 cups cold water

INGREDIENTS FOR TOBANJAN AIOLI:

1 Tbsp tobanjan

½ Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp sesame oil

¼ Tbsp white sugar

5 Tbsp Kewpie mayonnaise (or regular mayonnaise)

DIRECTIONS FOR MARINADE:

1. Mix all ingredients together.

2. Fully coat chicken and marinade for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator.

Chef tip: Inject chicken with marinade using food-safe meat injector.

DIRECTIONS FOR DREDGE:

1. Mix egg white and potato starch.

2. Add marinated chicken and coat evenly.

DIRECTIONS FOR BATTER:

1. Mix tempura flour and water.

2. Drop chicken, piece by piece, into the tempura batter and coat evenly.

DIRECTIONS FOR FRYING CHICKEN:

1. Heat a deep frying pan of canola oil (2-3 inches of oil) over medium heat until the oil reaches 300F.

2. Carefully place each piece of chicken into oil.

3. Turn when golden brown, approximately 12-14 minutes total or 6-7 minutes per side (the internal temperature of chicken should be minimum of 160 degrees).

4. Set chicken aside and let it rest for a few minutes.

5. Increase oil temperature to 350F and double fry chicken for an additional 3 minutes (until crispy).

DIRECTIONS FOR TOBANJAN AIOLI:

1. Mix all ingredients together.

2. Dip fried chicken to taste.

The dining room at Miru, 401 E. Wacker Dr. in the Loop. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times