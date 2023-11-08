Holiday dining at home: Stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée recipe by Chef Carlos Gaytan

Chef Carlos Gaytan

Tzuco, 720 N State St.; tzuco.com

“Every Christmas, my mother, Doña Tetė, would prepare a dish that encapsulates my Mexican heritage: Stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée. This isn’t just food; it’s a story of family and tradition. The sweet cranberries, spicy jalapeño pepper, black bean purée, and creamy coleslaw intertwined echo the rich tapestry of Mexico’s flavors. Served often with warm corn tortillas and a side of fresh avocado, it’s a heartfelt homage to the vibrant culture I hold dear.

“At Tzuco, I aim to share the depth of Mexico’s culinary traditions. This dish, though not on our menu, embodies that spirit. It’s more than a meal; it’s memories, heritage and a bridge between past and present. This holiday season, as you savor each bite, I hope you taste the love and history poured into it.” — Chef Carlos Gaytan

Stuffed pork loin with creamy coleslaw and black bean purée

Yields: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS: PORK

2 lbs. pork loin

1 ⁄ 3 tsp salt

⁄ tsp salt 4 oz. chorizo

1 ⁄ 3 cup carrots, diced

⁄ cup carrots, diced 1 ⁄ 3 cup peas

⁄ cup peas 1 ⁄ 4 cup almonds, sliced

⁄ cup almonds, sliced 2 1 ⁄ 2 Tbsp pickled jalapeños

⁄ Tbsp pickled jalapeños 2 1 ⁄ 2 Tbsp green olives

⁄ Tbsp green olives 1 ⁄ 3 cup potatoes, diced

⁄ cup potatoes, diced 2 Tbsp dried cranberries

1 ⁄ 3 cup onions, diced

⁄ cup onions, diced 1 ⁄ 3 cup garlic

⁄ cup garlic Dash of cumin

Black peppercorn to taste

1⁄ 2 cup water

INGREDIENTS: CREAMY COLESLAW

1 lb. red cabbage, shredded

6 oz. mayonnaise

6 oz. carrots, shredded

4 sprigs cilantro, fresh

1 lime, juice and zest

salt to taste

pepper to taste

INGREDIENTS: BLACK BEAN PURÉE

1 1 ⁄ 2 lbs. black beans, dried

⁄ lbs. black beans, dried 1/2 lb. Kosher salt

16 oz. chicken stock

1 large onion finely chopped

1 ⁄ 2 lb. pork lard

⁄ lb. pork lard 5 dry avocado leaves

1⁄ 4 cup Serrano pepper, fresh

INSTRUCTIONS: Pork

1. Butterfly the pork loin by making a deep horizontal cut through its center, ensuring you don’t slice all the way through, and then open it up flat.

2. In a blender, combine garlic, cumin, black peppercorns, and water. Blend until you achieve a smooth puree.

3. Rub the puree all over the inside of the butterflied pork loin. Generously season the pork with salt.

4. Dice the carrots, onions, and potatoes.

5. In a large pan, heat some olive oil and sauté the diced carrots, onions, potatoes, and

crumbled chorizo until they are cooked through.

6. Add the sliced almonds, pickled jalapeños, and chopped green olives to the pan with the

sautéed mixture. Combine well and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. Then, remove from

heat and let the mixture cool down.

7. Once chilled, spread the vegetable-chorizo mixture evenly over the pork loin.

8. Carefully roll up the pork loin, securing with cooking twine if necessary.

9. In a large pan, heat some olive oil over medium-high heat.

10. Carefully sear the stuffed pork loin in the hot oil until it’s browned on all sides.

11. Transfer the browned pork loin to an oven-safe dish.

12. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius).

13. Place the pork in the oven and roast for approximately 30 minutes or until the internal

temperature reaches at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius).

14. Once done, remove the pork from the oven and let it rest for about 10 minutes before

removing the twine (if used), slicing, and serving.

INSTRUCTIONS: Creamy Coleslaw

1. Thinly slice the cabbage to achieve delicate strands suitable for the coleslaw.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the thinly sliced cabbage, shredded carrots, finely chopped

cilantro, and the zest of a lime.

3. Fold in the mayonnaise to ensure an even coating.

4. Squeeze in the fresh juice of the lime.

5. Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Mix thoroughly until all the ingredients are well combined and the coleslaw is generously

coated with the creamy dressing.

INSTRUCTIONS: Black Bean Purée

1. In a large pot, melt the pork lard over medium heat.

2. Add the chopped onions, avocado leaf, and serrano pepper; sauté until the onions are

browned.

3. Incorporate the black beans into the pot.

4. Pour in the chicken stock and let the mixture simmer for about 1 hour. Monitor the liquid level, adding more stock if necessary during the cooking process.

5. Once the beans are fully cooked and softened, transfer them to a blender. Blend until you achieve a smooth purée.

Plating Suggestions:

1⁄4 Avocado (per serving)

9 oz. stuffed pork loin

6 oz. black bean purée 6 oz. coleslaw

Corn tortillas